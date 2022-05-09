Is Megaport (ASX:MP1) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Megaport

What Is Megaport's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 Megaport had debt of AU$12.7m, up from AU$7.27m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$104.6m in cash, so it actually has AU$91.9m net cash.

How Healthy Is Megaport's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Megaport had liabilities of AU$39.1m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$10.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$104.6m and AU$12.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast AU$67.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Megaport could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Megaport has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Megaport can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

In the last year Megaport wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 37%, to AU$93m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Megaport?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Megaport lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$44m of cash and made a loss of AU$37m. But at least it has AU$91.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Megaport's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Megaport that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.