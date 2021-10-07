When Will Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Breakeven?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. On 30 June 2021, the AU$2.6b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$55m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Megaport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Megaport

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Megaport, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$18m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Megaport given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Megaport, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Megaport's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Megaport worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Megaport is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Megaport’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

