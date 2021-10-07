When Will Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. On 30 June 2021, the AU$2.6b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$55m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Megaport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Megaport, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$18m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Megaport given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

