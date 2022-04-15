When Will Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Turn A Profit?

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The AU$2.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$55m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$37m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Megaport's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Megaport, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$13m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Megaport's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

