When Will Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Turn A Profit?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The AU$2.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$55m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$37m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Megaport's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Megaport, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$13m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Megaport's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Megaport to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Megaport's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Megaport worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Megaport is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Megaport’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

