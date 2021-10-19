Meggitt Sale to Parker-Hannifin Triggers U.K. Security Probe

Christopher Jasper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Britain ordered a review of the planned 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover of aerospace and defense firm Meggitt Plc by U.S.-based Parker-Hannifin Corp., citing national security concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K. business secretary, has instructed the Competition and Markets Authority to prepare a report on the proposed transaction by March 18, according to a statement Monday.

It’s the latest intervention by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, which has said it would increase scrutiny of defense takeovers after a flurry of M&A in the sector. In August, Kwarteng ordered a probe into the proposed purchase of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc by a private-equity firm.

The government has also scrutinised M&A in other sectors, issuing a Public Interest Intervention Notice on deals including Nvidia Corp.’s potential takeover of Arm Ltd., which is still being examined.

Meggitt shareholders backed the Parker-Hannifin deal last month. Parker said then it would engage with the government on legally binding commitments, after promising to keep a majority of the Coventry, England-based company’s board British and to maintain technology and manufacturing in the U.K.

Meggitt shares slipped 0.3% as of 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in London. Parker-Hannifin fell 0.7% on Monday in New York.

Increased Scrutiny

The Cleveland-based firm said following Kwarteng’s intervention that it looks forward to engaging with the government “and bringing the review of the transaction to a satisfactory conclusion.”

Both companies said they continue to expect that the deal will close in the third quarter of 2022.

Meggitt “looks forward to engaging constructively with the CMA on its review,” it said Tuesday.

Meggitt is one of the last independent British aerospace suppliers, with customers including Boeing Co., Airbus SE and BAE Systems Plc.

A new National Security and Investment Act, which will widen government powers to intervene on security grounds, is due to come into force in January next year.

(Updates with added context from third paragraph; updates shares)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat pump grants worth £5,000 to help replace gas boilers

    The England and Wales grants aim to reduce carbon emissions, but will cover a maximum of 90,000 heat pumps.

  • Cloudflare Partners With Microsoft, Yandex For Quicker, Relevant Search Results

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) will work with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), and other search engines to help businesses get the most timely and relevant search results to their customers. Cloudflare via the IndexNow.org initiative will automatically allow websites to notify search engines on content creating, updating, and deleting for more efficient crawling. Now, every Cloudflare customer can ensure users see the most up-to-date version of their content, all with a single cl

  • Bank Indonesia Stays on Hold, Extends Pro-Growth Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and extended policies to boost loan growth and consumption, seeking to bolster a recovery driven by commodity exports and border reopening. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Fo

  • Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

    Genuit Group (LON:GEN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last...

  • China’s Coal Rally Slows as Traders Weigh New Government Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal futures in China notched up another record despite a wild reversal in the final minutes of trading, underscoring expectations the government will take more action to tame an extraordinary rally.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japa

  • Is The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    In this article we will analyze whether The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their […]

  • Credit Suisse Nears Deal With U.S. Over Mozambique Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is nearing an agreement with the U.S. government that would resolve a criminal probe regarding its role in a $2 billion Mozambique bond scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Ca

  • East European designers sashay onto the catwalks of high fashion

    With celebrities such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish wearing its designs, Hungarian fashion house Nanushka has stardust many designers can only dream of. Yet the company is just one of a number of upstart designers from central Europe elbowing their way to the top of global fashion, showcasing their collections on the catwalks of London, Paris and New York as they target lucrative markets such as China and the United States. Once a struggling local brand, Budapest-based Nanushka has seen annual revenue grow 33-fold to 33 million euros ($38.32 million) since a private equity firm came aboard in 2016.

  • Reliance Industries Rating Cut by Top Nomura Analyst for First Time in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A downgrade of Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s biggest stock by market value, by Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Anil Sharma’s team just days before its earnings citing “rich” valuations will pique investor interest for multiple reasons.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Clim

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy.

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • Trump said 'Ku Klux Klan-dressed protesters' who allege they were beaten by his bodyguards have 'no one to blame but themselves'

    The deposition concerns a 2015 lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were hit by members of Trump's security detail while at Trump Tower.

  • The economy on the brink, Taliban rely on former technocrats

    When the Taliban swept into power, they found Afghanistan's economy fast approaching the brink and were faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. In the 20 years since the Taliban last ruled, Afghanistan evolved from an economy dealing mostly in illicit enterprise to a sophisticated, multi-billion-dollar system fueled by donor aid and international trade. The Taliban, a movement borne out of the rural clergy, struggled to grasp the extent of the transformation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • California congressional race could help tilt House control

    What could be one of the most competitive House races in the country is taking shape in California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley, where a Democratic assemblyman Monday became the latest candidate to announce a bid to oust Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao. Democrats have 220 seats in the chamber and Republicans have 212, with three vacancies. Five-term Assemblyman Rudy Salas formally announced he is entering the race during a kickoff event in his hometown of Bakersfield, where he had been the first Latino to serve on the City Council.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • Parents not happy with California student vaccine mandate protest at Capitol

    After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.

  • Michael Cohen calls Steele 'Austin Powers' after being accused of 'treason'

    Michael Cohen dismissed British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a "f***ing liar" and "Austin Powers" after the ex-MI6 agent suggested former President Donald Trump's lawyer committed "treason."