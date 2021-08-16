Meghalaya minister quits amid unrest over former rebel leader's death

Zoya Mateen - BBC News, Delhi
·3 min read
Police patrol on the look-out for anti-mining activists in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya has a history of insurgency fuelled by demands for a separate state

The home minister of the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya has resigned amid violence over the death of a former rebel leader.

Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was allegedly killed during a police raid in the state capital, Shillong, on Saturday.

His death sparked mob violence and arson in the city, forcing authorities to impose a two-day curfew.

Mobile internet services were also suspended in four districts.

Officials described it as a "serious breakdown of law and order".

Thangkhiew, 54, was one of the founding figures of Meghalaya's separatist movement that vies for a separate homeland for its tribal population.

Police say Thangkhiew was killed in "retaliatory firing" during a raid at his home in Shillong. But his family called it "cold-blooded murder" - they allege the police orchestrated a "fake encounter", an Indian term for extra-judicial killings by authorities.

On Sunday, angry protesters threw petrol bombs at Chief Minister Conard Sangma's personal residence in Shillong. However, no one was hurt as the chief minister stays at his official residence.

Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from across the city.

The state's Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, called for a judicial inquiry into the matter and said he was resigning "to bring out the truth".

Insurgency in Meghalaya

Meghalaya is located in the north-east region of India, which runs from the Himalayas just below Tibet to the plains of Bangladesh, and borders the jungles of Myanmar (Burma) to the east.

Carved out of the neighbouring state of Assam in 1972, Meghalaya is home to three major tribes: the Garo who reside in the Garo hills, the Khasi, who account for state's the largest ethnic community , and live in the East and West Khasi hills; and the Jaintia who are concentrated in the Jaintia hills.

The three communities are entitled to 80% of government jobs in the state through quotas.

Meghalaya shares a border with Bangladesh and has seen decades of migration from the neighbouring country as well as from other parts of India - Bengal, Punjab and Bihar.

This has sparked anxieties of indigenous communities who feared becoming a "minority in their own homeland" because of the influx of "outsiders".

Over the years, several student unions in the state have expressed concerns that migration from other regions would disrupt the tribal population's way of life and culture.

It was a culmination of these "anti-outsider sentiments" that led to the formation of Meghalaya's first militant group, the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council, in 1992.

Initially, the group comprised both the state's major tribes, the Khasis and the Garos.

Indian villagers in Kongthong village, in East Khasi Hills district in India&#39;s eastern Meghalaya state.
Meghalaya is home to three major tribes

But it later split apart amid differences over reservation in government jobs and colleges.

The division resulted in the formation of two new factions - the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), which claims to represent Khasi interests, and the Achik Liberation Matgrik Army that demands a separate state for Garos.

Thangkhiewas was the founding general secretary of the HNLC. He surrendered before the Meghalaya government in 2018 after reportedly spending years in hiding in Bangladesh.

What happened now?

Police claim they raided Thangkhiew's house in connection with an an IED blast that injured two people in Shillong last week.

But when the team tried to enter his house, Thangkhiew allegedly attacked them with a knife in an attempt to escape, leading the police to fire at him, according to a statement.

The police also said they seized ammunition and incriminating documents from his home.

The rebel leader's family and supporters rejected the police version and said his death was an extra-judicial killing.

On Sunday, hundreds joined Thangkhiew's funeral procession in Shillong, while local outfits called for a "black flag day" to mourn his death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

    Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services. Daily cases are averaging between 8,000 and 9,000 and fatalities at nearly 1% of cases, low by international standards but high for Cuba which last year had a death rate of 0.67%.

  • Zimbabwe May Tap Private Creditors to Pay Evicted White Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering borrowing money directly from private investors to fund the first half of a $3.5 billion compensation agreement with White farmers whose land was seized two decades ago, a person familiar with the situation said.The government, which last month appointed London-based Newstate Partners LLP to help it raise the money, needs to secure $1.75 billion by July next year to meet its obligations. Compensating the farmers is key to Zimbabwe’s repairing its relations

  • 5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

    Here are five of our favorite Halle Berry moments in honor of the actress' 55th birthday!

  • Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan

    The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday and the government has essentially collapsed as the Taliban took conrol of Kabul, the capital. Afghans who fled the countryside to Kabul to escape the Taliban say they have nowhere else to go. Roxana Saberi has the story.

  • Parent assaults teacher over mask dispute at a California school

    A California teacher was assaulted by a parent during an argument about his child wearing a mask on the first […] The post Parent assaults teacher over mask dispute at a California school appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Premier League Team Watford FC To Wear Dogecoin Shirts for 2021/22 Season

    Watford FC players will wear a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo on their jerseys for the 2021/22 season, The Athletic reports. A crypto sports betting site Stake.com is a sponsor of the team, and the deal is worth $1 million. Stake.com has also announced to give away 10 million DOGE (worth $2 million). Earlier In the 2019-2020 soccer season, Sportsbet.io was the sponsor for Watford that put Bitcoin on the players’ shirts. Coinmarketcap reports that cryptocurrency sector has a market value of around

  • Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins landslide in presidential election

    LUSAKA (Reuters) -Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured a stunning landslide victory over incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, results showed on Monday. The electoral commission said Hichilema got 2,810,777 votes against Lungu's 1,814,201, with all but one of the 156 constituencies counted. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, said in a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

  • Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sunday declared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon. The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Naeem added.

  • China's state media mocked the US withdrawal in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban takeover was 'more smooth than the presidential transition in the US'

    Hu Xijin, editor of China's state-affiliated Global Times, referenced posts on Weibo that compared the chaotic Capitol riot to the Taliban's takeover.

  • How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

    The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, walks a fine line between hearing out Steve Doocy of Fox News with patience and courtesy while putting him in his place. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White

  • Video shows thousands of prisoners, reportedly including Islamic State and al Qaeda fighters, freed from Kabul jail by the Taliban

    Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which housed 5,000 prisoners.

  • Video shows Taliban celebrating inside Afghanistan presidential palace

    In the video provided by Al Jazeera, armed men are seen walking the halls and sitting in the chair of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours earlier.

  • Here's what happened at Mike Lindell's cyber symposium, from him storming offstage to Bolsonaro's son giving him a MAGA hat signed by Trump

    Speakers at Mike Lindell's 72-hour cyber symposium event included Ronald Watkins, Steve Bannon, and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

    Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

  • Jen Psaki Reveals How She Deals With Peter Doocy When The Cameras Are Off

    The White House press secretary's relationship with the Fox News correspondent isn't always as contentious as it may seem.

  • This Pro-Trump Lawyer Was a Rising ‘Stop the Steal’ Star. His Firm Erased Him

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn late 2020, as then-President Donald Trump was waging a multi-front campaign to cling to power, a little-known attorney and self-described former special ops commander began working on Trump’s behalf, badgering senior Justice Department officials in an effort to rope them into the plot.In the months since Trump’s failed coup attempt, government documents and emails have further revealed the extent of this attorney Kurt Olsen’s behind-the-scenes

  • Videos show chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as the Taliban retakes power in Afghanistan and thousands flee

    Videos from the Kabul airport showed chaos as thousands of civilians desperately tried to flee the country after the Taliban took the city.

  • Man Stabbed, 2 Reporters Attacked As Violence Erupts At Los Angeles Anti-Vaccine Rally

    Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.

  • The Taliban won. Here's what that could mean

    The Taliban has regained power after nearly 20 years. Here's what that can mean for average Afghanis.

  • Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

    A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiancé was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other prisoners, both Uyghurs.