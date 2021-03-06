Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilla Tominey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Sussexes&#39;s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US over the weekend - CBS
The Sussexes's interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US over the weekend - CBS

The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago.

Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice.

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said.

In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

But far from being gagged, it appears the Duchess was cultivating her own personal relationships with media figures like Ms Winfrey while in “constant consultation” with a team of US advisers as well as palace PR staff.

Two separate royal sources have confirmed to The Telegraph that the two women also met privately at Kensington Palace shortly after their phone call, with no palace PR staff present.

One royal insider said: “It was the Duchess calling all the shots throughout. She was given advice but ultimately it was Meghan and Harry who took the decisions.”

Another said: “Requests would come in daily from all over the world. They had their pick of who to speak to and the freedom to choose. The idea that they were gagged in any way just isn’t accurate.”

A third added: “This idea that media bids were somehow vetoed by the palace just isn’t true. The institution didn’t get involved when it came to Meghan’s press. No one was ever running anything by the Queen. A proposal would come in, the Duchess would decide whether she wanted to do it, and it would be set up. Diary clashes were discussed with other households but that’s it.”

Royal sources highlighted how the Duchess was able to collaborate on a Vogue magazine cover in September 2019 with Mr Enninful.

In October 2017, Meghan also gave an interview to Vanity Fair in which she declared her relationship with Harry. She said: “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but what I hope people will understand is that this is our time.”

A month later they became engaged and agreed to give an interview to the BBC’s Mishal Husain, who was specially selected by the palace PR team at the couple’s request.

The Telegraph has learned that as well as involving the palace PR team in the Vanity Fair cover, Meghan also consulted publicist Keleigh Thomas Morgan of LA-based PR firm Sunshine Sachs, who remained one of her advisers throughout.

The couple also consulted Tim Burt, the vice chairman of corporate communications firm Teneo, for advice and even held talks with former advertising executive David Furnish, who is married to the singer Elton John.

Harry was also in regular contact with Tom Bradby, the ITV news anchor with whom they gave an explosive interview following their autumn 2019 tour of Africa.

According to one royal insider, after working on the Royal wedding in May 2018, the palace PR team were “sidelined” as the Duchess came to increasingly rely on her US team of advisers, including her former talent agent Nick Collins of Gersh, business manager Andrew Meyer and lawyer Rick Genow.

Around the time of Archie’s birth in May 2019, Meghan was paid a private visit by Gayle King, who works for CBS, the network which broadcasts Ms Winfrey’s programmes.

The two TV presenters are close friends, and in recent days Ms King has described the Duchess as being “oppressed” by the Royal family.

Reports that Meghan was “blocked” from doing an interview with Ms King by palace spin doctors worried it would upset the UK media appear wide of the mark, however.

“They weren’t blocked from doing anything,” added the royal insider. “If they had wanted to speak to Gayle King or anyone else, they would have been able to do so.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m ready to talk’: Meghan says it’s liberating being able to speak for herself in new Oprah interview clip

    Meghan previously accused 'the Firm' of 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Fun in the Sun During Their Family Beach Day in Hawaii

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soaking up the sun and catching some waves, as they were spotted enjoying a low-key beach day with their daughter in Hawaii.

  • 3 Black Men Released From New York Prison After 24 Years. Judge Determined That Prosecutors Withheld Evidence of Their Innocence

    It seems like not more than a few weeks ever passes before The Root covers another story about wrongly convicted Black men being released from prison after spending years and even decades behind bars for crimes they did not commit due to the wilful negligence and indifference of law enforcement and courts.

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

  • Michigan Mom Dies Saving 5-Year-Old Twins in Crash by Shielding Them with Her Body, Says Family

    Hillarie Galazka, 29, was driving home with her twin sons when her car was rear-ended on the entrance ramp of the I-96 near Davison, Michigan

  • Queen pictured filming Commonwealth Day programme which airs same day as Harry and Meghan Oprah interview

    The monarch was wearing a brooch she also wore on her honeymoon

  • A Texas high school removed an assignment on chivalry where female students were directed to cater to men like in medieval times

    A list of tasks showed female students were asked to "dress in a feminine manner to please the men" and lower their heads when curtsying for men.

  • Crowded subways and teeming markets in Brazil as world watches on in horror

    Almost one year after Brazil recorded its first Covid-19 death, the country is enduring its deadliest moment of the pandemic to date. But despite the record 1,910 new deaths recorded on Wednesday, life in Brazil's major cities largely continues as normal. On Praça da República square in downtown São Paulo, the scene of commuters coming and going in Brazil's biggest city harks back to pre-pandemic times. The square's roaring street trade remains largely unaffected. The difference being that, alongside sweets and phone cases, most kerbside sellers now offer flimsy facemasks and hand sanitizer. Antônio is one such merchant. When the pandemic struck, he began hawking assorted face coverings alongside his usual selection of beach towels and swimwear at his stall in downtown São Paulo. "There aren't as many people as there were before the pandemic, but I still sell plenty", he explains. "I guess people are still going to the beach." Covid-19 has claimed the lives of over 260,000 Brazilians and the current wave of infections is the worst yet. Average daily deaths in the country have remained above 1,000 for almost six straight weeks.

  • Tiger Woods' history with Ambien, details of latest car crash raise questions

    After his car crash on Feb. 23 in Southern California, Tiger Woods said at the scene and at the hospital that he did not remember driving.

  • Oops! Amanda Seyfried's Tonight Show Interview Gets Interrupted and It's So Relatable

    Amanda Seyfried's interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show gets interrupted thanks to an issue with a faulty household appliance.

  • Private Insurance Wins in Democrats' First Try at Expanding Health Coverage

    Democrats spent much of the 2020 presidential primary debating the best way to expand public health insurance. They sparred over whether to enroll everyone in public coverage — the preferred policy of Sen. Bernie Sanders — or to give everyone a choice to do so, the public option plan that President Joe Biden supports. The candidates repeatedly proposed a future in which private insurers play a diminished role in the U.S. health system — or no role at all. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But the first major legislation of the Biden administration, if it passes in the Senate, moves in the opposite direction: It proposes spending billions to expand private health insurance coverage to millions more Americans. The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that the House passed last week, would increase government subsidies to health insurers for covering recently laid-off workers and those who purchase their own coverage. The new subsidies do not preclude future legislation that could make public plans more available. Some congressional aides say they are already laying groundwork for the inclusion of a public option plan in a legislative package expected later this year. And the stimulus package does introduce an incentive for states to expand public coverage through Medicaid, though it is unclear whether any states will take it up. The decision to start with subsidizing private insurance shows how it can often be the path of least resistance when legislators want to expand coverage. The changes can slot neatly into a preexisting system and tend to garner support from the health care sector (which benefits). “The politics of expanding public coverage in a way that would shift people to public insurance gets tricky really fast,” said Karyn Schwartz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “There are very concrete losers: the providers who would see their payments go down.” Private health plans cover 176 million Americans, outnumbering the combined enrollment of Medicare and Medicaid. The stimulus plan would probably increase private insurance sign-ups by a few million people with the new subsidies it provides to those buying their plans. The American Rescue Plan spends $34 billion expanding the Affordable Care Act subsidies for two years. The changes would make upper-middle-income Americans newly eligible for financial help to buy plans on the Obamacare marketplaces and would increase the subsidies already going to lower-income enrollees. The stimulus package also subsidizes private health insurance premiums for newly unemployed workers. They typically have the opportunity to purchase their former employers’ health benefits through a federal program called COBRA, which can often be prohibitively expensive because the employer is no longer paying a share of the worker’s premium. The legislation that the House passed would cover 85% of COBRA premiums through September. The Senate plans to bump up the amount to 100%, meaning the government would pay the full cost of premiums. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the more generous Senate version will cost $35 billion. There is not yet an estimate of how many people would gain coverage under the Senate plan, but the Congressional Budget Office did estimate that the original House version would reach 2.2 million former workers. These policies have moved forward easily and with little opposition. The health care industry has generally supported the changes because private health plans typically pay higher prices to doctors and hospitals. Democrats who support expanding public coverage generally describe these changes as low-hanging fruit — the changes they could accomplish quickly to expand coverage. But some progressives have questioned the decision to route patients into private health plans, which will cost the government more because of the high prices they pay for care. “I don’t think this was the most efficient way to do this,” said Pramila Jayapal, a Democratic congresswoman from Washington state, who is the lead sponsor of the House’s Medicare for All bill. She proposed legislation that would have allowed unemployed Americans to transition to Medicare rather than staying on their former employers’ plans. This did not move forward. Nor has a plan from Sens. Tim Kaine and Michael Bennet to create a version of Medicare, which they call “Medicare X,” available to all Americans. In recent years, Democrats have increasingly embraced the idea of a large expansion of public health benefits. The public option would give all Americans the option to sign up for a Medicare-like plan, and a Medicare for All program would move everyone to a government health plan. Polling shows public support for each idea also going up, with the public option tending to rank more favorably than Medicare for All. Those types of public coverage expansions tend to be politically divisive in Washington. They often draw fierce opposition from the health care industry for the same reason supporters like the policy: They would be disruptive and significantly reduce fees paid to hospitals and doctors. A Kaiser Family Foundation report this week estimated that total health spending for those with private insurance would decline by $350 billion in a year if those private plans paid claims at Medicare rates. “You can’t take $350 billion from a system and expect it to look exactly the same,” said Schwartz, an author of the report. “Every time I drive past a hospital, I see a big construction project. You’d probably see less of that.” In coming years, Democrats will probably confront more decisions about how to expand coverage. The new Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of 2022, setting up a figurative cliff in which premiums would go back up if Congress did not act. Democrats could use the moment to make those changes permanent, further solidifying the role of private health insurance. If enrollees find themselves satisfied with their increasingly subsidized plans — if they perceive the coverage as more affordable because the government pays a bigger share of the tab — the urgency to expand public coverage may lessen. “Sometimes the path of least resistance is self-reinforcing,” said Jacob Hacker, a political scientist at Yale who helped develop the public option plan supported by Biden. But legislators could find themselves balking at the price tag. Making the subsidy permanent would most likely cost hundreds of billions. That could push the party to think about the cheaper but more politically challenging route of expanding public plans. Which way the party goes could depend on whether Democrats continue to hold a majority in both chambers of Congress and if the caucus can unite around expanding public coverage in the same way it has around increased spending on private plans. “It’s revealing that they’re sunsetting the expansion of subsidies and not dealing with the longer-term challenge of, how do you finance this?” Hacker said. “Their plan to bolster the ACA is the path of least resistance, but it’s a path that only takes you so far.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Fort Lauderdale male escort sentenced to 21 months in prison for under-reporting income

    A Fort Lauderdale male escort Friday was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income to the federal government.

  • In Oregon, Scientists Find a Virus Variant With a Worrying Mutation

    Scientists in Oregon have spotted a homegrown version of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in Britain — but now it's combined with a mutation that may make the variant less susceptible to vaccines. The researchers have so far found just a single case of this formidable combination, but genetic analysis suggested that the variant had been acquired in the community and did not arise in the patient. “We didn’t import this from elsewhere in the world — it occurred spontaneously,” said Brian O’Roak, a geneticist at Oregon Health and Science University who led the work. He and his colleagues participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s effort to track variants, and they have deposited their results in databases shared by scientists. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The variant originally identified in Britain, called B.1.1.7, has been spreading rapidly across the United States, and accounts for at least 2,500 cases in 46 states. This form of the virus is both more contagious and more deadly than the original version, and it is expected to account for most U.S. infections in a few weeks. The new version that surfaced in Oregon has the same backbone, but also a mutation — E484K, or “Eek” — seen in variants of the virus circulating in South Africa, Brazil and New York City. Lab studies and clinical trials in South Africa indicate that the Eek mutation renders the current vaccines less effective by blunting the body’s immune response. (The vaccines still work, but the findings are worrying enough that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have begun testing new versions of their vaccines designed to defeat the variant found in South Africa.) The B.1.1.7 variant with Eek also has emerged in Britain, designated as a “variant of concern” by scientists. But the virus identified in Oregon seems to have evolved independently, O’Roak said. O’Roak and his colleagues found the variant among coronavirus samples collected by the Oregon State Public Health Lab across the state, including some from an outbreak in a health care setting. Of the 13 test results they analyzed, 10 turned out to be B.1.1.7 alone, and one the combination. Other experts said the discovery was not surprising, because the Eek mutation has arisen in forms of the virus all over the world. But the mutation’s occurrence in B.1.1.7 is worth watching, they said. In Britain, this version of the variant accounts for a small number of cases. But by the time the combination evolved there, B.1.1.7 had already spread through the country. “We’re at the point where B.1.1.7 is just being introduced” into the United States, said Stacia Wyman, an expert in computational genomics at the University of California, Berkeley. “As it evolves, and as it slowly becomes the dominant thing, it could accumulate more mutations.” Viral mutations may enhance or weaken one another. For example, the variants identified in South Africa and Brazil contain many of the same mutations, including Eek. But the Brazilian version has a mutation, K417N, that is not present in the version from South Africa. In a study published Thursday in Nature, researchers compared antibody responses to all three variants of concern — the ones identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. Consistent with other studies, they found that the variant that pummeled South Africa is most resistant to antibodies produced by the immune system. But the variant circulating in Brazil was not as resistant, even though it carried the Eek mutation. “If you have the second mutation, you don’t see as bad an effect,” said Michael Diamond, a viral immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study. It’s too early to say whether the variant in Oregon will behave like the ones in South Africa or Brazil. But the idea that other mutations could weaken Eek’s effect is “excellent news,” Wyman said. Overall, she said, the Oregon finding reinforces the need for people to continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask, until a substantial portion of the population is immunized. “People need to not freak out but to continue to be vigilant,” she said. “We can’t let down our guard yet while there’s still these more transmissible variants circulating.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • TikTok found the coolest kitchen gadget for prepping meals: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’

    The tool is a must-have for weekdays.

  • I Went Into Anaphylactic Shock After My COVID Vaccine

    A few days ago, I went into anaphylactic shock while driving after receiving my second COVID vaccine. (I had stayed for the entire 15 minutes after my vaccine for observation, but my reaction happened at 32 minutes.) I couldn’t breathe, and just happened to be at a stop light next to a random ER. Since []

  • SussexSquad v The Firm: Why Harry and Meghan are winning the PR war in America

    If you want to know what America is thinking there is no better place to look than The View, the country's top-rated daytime talk show, where a high-profile group of women discuss the watercooler topics of the day. This week, the ladies of The View have been united. They are, as one put it, "in Team Meghan". Or, "Duchess Meghan Markle" as Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts, calls her. "We can't ignore the elephant in the room," declared Meghan McCain, another co-host and daughter of the late John McCain. "There's probably a racial angle to this. There's a lot of racism directed at this woman [the Duchess] in a lot of different ways. She threatens a lot of people in the [British] patriarchy." Ms McCain said allegations that the Duchess bullied her staff in London were "ridiculous" and a "very obvious oppo dump" by Buckingham Palace ahead of the Sussexes two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, to be broadcast on March 7 in the US and March 8 in the UK. According to Sunny Hostin, another co-cost, the Duke had "removed his wife and family from England because of the terrible racial hatred she was subjected to". The British press were "lying for a buck", added co-host Joy Behar, going on to compare the situation to the John Grisham novel 'The Firm'. "In that movie they will kill you," she said. "In the British monarchy they will just make your life miserable. Look what happened to Diana, same thing."

  • British media slams Harry and Meghan over interview timing

    In the U.K., there is growing backlash and excitement ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's highly anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing on CBS. With members of the British media deeming the interview insensitive due to its timing. Imtiaz Tyab has the latest.

  • Woman Has a Meltdown After Argument Over Boxes With Korean Man in Brooklyn

    A woman was caught on film shouting insults at an Asian American man due to an argument over carton boxes at a grocery parking lot in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Asked why she was being racist at the man, she just taunted him to “call the cops.”

  • Man shocked by wife’s ‘selfish’ financial decision: ‘She needs to be an adult’

    His wife wouldn't budge from her position on the issue. The post Man shocked by wife’s ‘selfish’ financial decision: ‘She needs to be an adult’ appeared first on In The Know.