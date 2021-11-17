Royal bombshell alert as Duchess of Sussex holds interview with US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres

The Duchess and Ellen during the taping of the show - Michael Rozman

Royal watchers are steadying themselves for more controversial revelations from the Duchess of Sussex in a new television interview, this time to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres released a trailer on her Twitter account, and said Meghan would be appearing on The Ellen Show on Thursday.

The high-profile interview comes eight months after the Duchess's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused an unnamed member of the Royal family of racism during their controversial talk with Winfrey.

They also said the institution of the monarchy failed to support the Duchess when she had suicidal thoughts, and spoke of Prince Harry's strained relationships with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

In the trailer for The Ellen Show, the Duchess, in a white blouse with cut-away detail on the sleeves, chatted about how she used to drive to the same Warner Brothers site for auditions for television roles.

Meghan added: "So to drive in today was very different."

She said she would drive her "very, very old" Ford Explorer Sport and the key stopped working in the driver's side door.

"I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out, that's how I would come to and fro," the Duchess said

Asked by DeGeneres if anyone saw her, Meghan replied: "No, I would play it off. I go like, 'Oh, I'm just looking for my resume and my highlighters or my script'."

DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don't miss the rest of our interview tomorrow."