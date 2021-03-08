Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says member of Royal family worried about her son Archie's dark skin

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
The Sussexes have opened up to Oprah Winfrey - AFP
An unnamed member of the Royal family raised "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before his birth, the Duchess of Sussex has claimed.

The Duchess, who is African American, said there were "several conversations" with Harry about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like".

"Those were conversations family had with him," she added.

The Duchess went on to suggest Archie's race may have informed the decision not to make him a prince.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that aired on Sunday.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

She declined to say who had aired such concerns. Pushed by Winfrey on who had those conversations, Meghan said "I think that would be very damaging to them".

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be "too brown" and that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

The Duke also declined to say who was engaged in those conversations saying "I'm not comfortable sharing that".

