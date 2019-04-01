Meghan fans raise more than £22,000 for charities during online baby shower

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first baby - AFP

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex have raised more than £22,000 and counting for her favourite charities after embarking on a “global baby shower” online.

An army of fans, mostly from the UK and US, have joined a Twitter campaign to donate their own money to charity in honour of the impending birth of Baby Sussex.

The three main beneficiaries, Mayhew, Wellchild and Camfed, have reported a ten-fold rise in their usual donations over the weekend, with the latter quadrupling its monthly average already.

The charity drive, created and continued by fans, was pegged to Mothering Sunday in the UK, with organisers hoping to continue until the baby, who is due in late April or early May, is born.

On Monday, Camfed - the Campaign for Female Education which works in poor rural communities of sub-Saharan Africa - reported an “extraordinary weekend” in which it added #GlobalSussexBabyShower to its website menu options when asking users “what prompted you to donate”.

By Monday morning it has received 268 donations totalling £8,941.95, which equates to a 456 per cent increase in donations compared to last month.

By the afternoon, that figure had risen to £15,136.10 from 660 donors.

We’re kicking off a GLOBAL fundraiser on Sunday, 31st of March in honor of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex. We’ve selected 3 charities to benefit in this effort. Tweet your donations and include ���� hash #GlobalSussexBabyShower RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/4BEscqdwRR — Baby Sussex’s Au Pair������ (@freepeeper) March 29, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both appeared at events with representatives of Camfed, with the Duchess selecting the education of girls as a key cause for her work in the Royal Family.

Wellchild, which has Prince Harry as its patron, has had more than 140 donations by Monday morning, totalling around £2,400.

Colin Dyer, WellChild chief executive, said: “We have been surprised and delighted by the donations from supporters of #globalsussexbabyshower its great that an online outpouring of goodwill can lead to practical help for children with serious illness and their families.

“We would like to thank all who donated for their kind support.”

The Duchess of Sussex at the WellChild awards Credit: PA More

The third charity, animal rescue charity Mayhew, has received more than £4,589 directly from those using the hashtag over the weekend, from 241 donors.

A spokesman said online: “We're incredibly touched by the generosity of everyone who joined the #GlobalSussexBabyShower this weekend! THANK YOU to everyone who donated and showed their support, you are amazing!”

Both Wellchild and Mayhew estimated the donations reached around ten times the amount they would raise in an average weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex on an International Women's Day panel with Camfed Regional Director Zimbabwe's Angeline Murimirwa (right) Credit: PA More