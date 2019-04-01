Meghan fans raise more than £22,000 for charities during online baby shower

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex have raised more than £22,000 and counting for her favourite charities after embarking on a “global baby shower” online.
An army of fans, mostly from the UK and US, have joined a Twitter campaign to donate their own money to charity in honour of the impending birth of Baby Sussex.
The three main beneficiaries, Mayhew, Wellchild and Camfed, have reported a ten-fold rise in their usual donations over the weekend, with the latter quadrupling its monthly average already.
The charity drive, created and continued by fans, was pegged to Mothering Sunday in the UK, with organisers hoping to continue until the baby, who is due in late April or early May, is born.
On Monday, Camfed - the Campaign for Female Education which works in poor rural communities of sub-Saharan Africa - reported an “extraordinary weekend” in which it added #GlobalSussexBabyShower to its website menu options when asking users “what prompted you to donate”.
By Monday morning it has received 268 donations totalling £8,941.95, which equates to a 456 per cent increase in donations compared to last month.
By the afternoon, that figure had risen to £15,136.10 from 660 donors.
We’re kicking off a GLOBAL fundraiser on Sunday, 31st of March in honor of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex. We’ve selected 3 charities to benefit in this effort. Tweet your donations and include ���� hash #GlobalSussexBabyShower RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/4BEscqdwRR— Baby Sussex’s Au Pair������ (@freepeeper) March 29, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both appeared at events with representatives of Camfed, with the Duchess selecting the education of girls as a key cause for her work in the Royal Family.
Wellchild, which has Prince Harry as its patron, has had more than 140 donations by Monday morning, totalling around £2,400.
Colin Dyer, WellChild chief executive, said: “We have been surprised and delighted by the donations from supporters of #globalsussexbabyshower its great that an online outpouring of goodwill can lead to practical help for children with serious illness and their families.
“We would like to thank all who donated for their kind support.”
The third charity, animal rescue charity Mayhew, has received more than £4,589 directly from those using the hashtag over the weekend, from 241 donors.
A spokesman said online: “We're incredibly touched by the generosity of everyone who joined the #GlobalSussexBabyShower this weekend! THANK YOU to everyone who donated and showed their support, you are amazing!”
Both Wellchild and Mayhew estimated the donations reached around ten times the amount they would raise in an average weekend.
Other charities that have benefitted include Survivors’ Network, a rape crisis centre in Sussex, and One25, the organisation helping sex workers in Bristol which received global attention after the Duchess wrote empowering messages for them on bananas earlier this year.
Fans also chose to donate to the Duchess’ patronages, Smart Works and the National Theatre, as well as Prince Harry’s Sentebale and Invictus Games.
The campaign is not the first to raise money around a Royal celebration, but has enjoyed unusual levels of success thanks to a network of Meghan fans who are adept at using social media to spread their message.
In 2013, a group of royal bloggers raised £6,236.67 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices in honour of the birth of Prince George.
The Royal Family themselves have previously requested donations to their favourite charities for landmark events, with the Sussexes inviting admirers to mark the occasion of their wedding by making a donation to one of seven chosen organisations “rather than sending a wedding gift”.
The Duchess, of course, has already enjoyed a personal baby shower, photographed in some of New York’s hottest spots for a trip in February.
Then, celebrity friends including Amal Clooney and Serena William joined a lavish celebration including a harpist, candy floss machine and spectacular macaron towers.
Bouquets from a flower arranging session were later donated to charity.
Speaking at an International Women's Day panel event earlier this year, the Duchess urged social media users to do more than sharing their opinion under hashtags.
"We have a responsibility as well, that if you're part of social media and engaging in that way, we're not just giving people more things to chat about but actually something to do," she said.
"What's the action, hashtags are not enough.
"You say great, make a donation, you could sponsor a girl, with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. There are so many of these organisations - Cama, Camfed - to be able to say 'this is a tangible thing that I can do that will enable this girl to stay in school for a year'.
"That's something you can do and I think often-times when we talk about themes like this that are so large, people don't know where to begin.
"So give them something to do, this will cost you so little, but will make the largest impact.
"But that is how we start to effect that change."