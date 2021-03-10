Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

Victoria Ward
·4 min read
Janina Gavankar - Getty&#xa0;
Janina Gavankar - Getty

The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances.

Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace.

The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family.

The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide

A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

Harry and Meghan - HARPO PRODUCTIONS
Harry and Meghan - HARPO PRODUCTIONS

It comes amid concerns that CBS might air further damaging claims from the Oprah Winfrey interview that had been left on the cutting room floor.

The Sussexes' change in position is thought to have come after a member of the family contacted them at around the same time that a statement was released on behalf of the Queen, which expressed sadness at the couple's revelations and acknowledged that the issues raised, particularly on race, were “concerning”.

It said their allegations would be "taken very seriously" but that "recollections may vary".

Although the Sussexes indicated they would not speak again publicly, their friends continued to defend them and discuss their case on both social media and television.

Such comments continue to prove a concern for the palace, where many believe that Meghan, 39, allowed her friends to talk to both People magazine and the authors of Finding Freedom, a biography favourable to the Duchess. The Duchess has denied this.

Miss Gavankar, 40, told Phillip Schofield on This Morning that “the family and the staff were well aware of the extent” of the Duchess’s mental health issues, adding: “Though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them. There are many emails and texts to support that."

Her claim appeared to contradict the Queen’s declaration that the family was “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

Of the issue of race, Miss Gavankar said the Duchess had previously told her of the same concerns she shared with Ms Winfrey, which included the claim that a member of the family had raised concerns about the colour of Archie's skin.

She revealed that she had watched the interview with the Sussexes on Sunday evening and that Meghan was fully aware she was speaking to ITV.

“We are all happy that we are in a new era,” she said.

“We get to tell the truth. Things are different now. But, I will say that I don’t speak for them, I speak for myself.”

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Her Majesty, 94, on Wednesday, as she took part in a virtual conversation to mark British Science Week.

The Queen joined leading scientists involved in the Nasa Mars Exploration programme as well as staff from the Science Museum’s learning team and pupils from Thomas Jones Primary School, in Notting Hill, west London, for a showcase on how the science community has continued to inspire and engage children during the pandemic.

She also held a council with MPs in which she formally pricked - or appointed - various High Sheriffs for counties in England and the Duchy of Lancaster.

A royal source said: “She’s getting on with the day job and remains as focused as ever.

Buckingham Palace released its carefully considered, 61-word response to the Sussexes’ claims about racism in the Royal family on Tuesday evening, which was designed to reflect an approach of kindness and compassion.

Its assertion that concerns would be addressed by the family privately is understood to have meant that communication channels would be reopened with the Sussexes after several weeks of minimal, if any, contact.

“They have still got phones and do still plan to come back to visit the UK,” one aide said.

“The majority of what was raised were family matters and will be addressed as a family.”

