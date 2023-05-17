Longtime critic of Meghan and Harry says paparazzi car chase 'would never have happened in the UK'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were chased by paparazzi after leaving a charity event in New York. (AP Photo)

A long-time critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has suggested a 'near catastrophic, two-hour car chase' through New York involving the pair would not have happened in the UK.

Following the incident on Tuesday night, which according to a spokesperson for the royal couple saw them relentlessly pursued by paparazzi, journalist Dan Wootton said the pair would have had better protection in Britain.

"Not good if Harry and Meghan were dangerously pursued by paparazzi after their appearance in New York," the GB News presenter and Mail Online columnist wrote on Twitter.

"Of course, this sort of car chase would NEVER have happened in the UK where they were protected by long-term and respectful agreements between the media and the Royal Family.

"Also, ridiculous to continue driving in a 'relentless pursuit' resulting in 'multiple near collisions' for TWO HOURS. Surely, pull over and wait for help from police?"

The controversial columnist also retweeted posts from people who questioned whether a two-hour car chase could happen in New York City.

"I lived in Manhattan for 17 years and it is not possible to have a two-hour 'car chase' there. Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic and hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself," journalist Megyn Kelly tweeted, and was reposted by Wootton.

Dan Wootton, pictured on chat show Lorraine, has long been critical of the royal couple. (ITV)

According to a statement from the couple's spokesperson, the couple and Markle's mother Doria Ragland were followed by paparazzi after they left an awards ceremony in New York.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the statement said.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Wootton has long been critical of the royal couple, writing scathing columns on the pair - most recently slamming Harry's attendance of the coronation of his father, King Charles.

He referred to the pair as the "shameless Sussexes" and said he liked to think that the rain in London was the "tears of Meghan Markle".