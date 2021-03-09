Meghan and Harry: Questions the US had about Oprah interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Matza - BBC News, Washington
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan

Millions of Americans tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, and some are wondering what the royals meant by some of the things they said.

So what is "The Firm" they referred to, why did Meghan hand over her passport, and is there really an HR department for the royals?

What sort of security do royals get?

The California couple say they were not offered a security detail for their newborn son Archie, and were therefore required to make deals to earn enough money to protect him.

"The Netflixes and Spotifys of it all was never part of the plan," Harry said, adding that his father Prince Charles cut him off financially last year.

The exact details of the royals' protection, which is paid for by the British public, is not widely known due to security reasons, says Robert Finch, Dominion Chairman of The Monarchist League of Canada, a monarchist advocacy organisation that promotes the Crown in Canada.

So there is a lot of speculation about what the truth is, he says.

"The degree of security depends on seniority and visibility of a royal - some are given protection only when performing official duties, not 24/7 - though some live within a protected cordon, such as Kensington Palace."

Not all security for the royals is this visible, experts say
Not all security for the royals is this visible, experts say

Within Scotland Yard, there is a Royal Protection Unit made up of uniformed and plain clothes officers.

Many people suspect that there is a specialist commando unit, possibly made up of SAS troops, that "shadows" the palaces occupied by the Queen "and possibly the homes of the two next heirs by generation [Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge] - as the threat level rises or falls", says Mr Finch.

"But this is never discussed."

Did Meghan have to give up her passport and driving licence?

"When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver's licence, my keys. All that gets turned over," Markle said in the interview, adding that those personal items were not returned until she left for California.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the reason why such items may be held.

Historian and author Robert Lacey, who consults for Netflix series The Crown, says it was done for her own protection.

"Meghan had to hand in her driving licence under security rules," he says. "If she went out driving on her own, she would not be protected."

Baby Archie on a tour of South Africa in 2019
Baby Archie came on a visit to South Africa in 2019

Author Marlene Koenig, who runs the website Royal Musings, says that the royals are given VIP treatment when they travel - they don't go through normal passport controls or wait for their baggage to be checked.

She says she can't imagine why her passport would be taken, but that it "would certainly have been requested when travelling on official tours".

Mr Finch says this is the first he's heard of this happening, "but one assumes that royals' valuable personal documents are kept in a safe or safes - under the eye of the overall palace security".

He says this may be done so the documents are not lost and are quickly available if a member of the Royal Family goes on tour.

"Sounds as if it fitted Meghan's narrative of being trapped and isolated, but really was routine, and probably anything would be accessible to her if she wanted it," he says.

Is there really a Human Resources department?

"I went to human resources, and I said, 'I just really - I need help'," says Meghan, adding that her request was denied since she is not a "paid employee of the institution".

"There's no HR department for working royals because it's a family affair," says BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond.

But there is an HR manager for lower level royal staff and the household, as set out on the Buckingham Palace website. Just not for senior household or staff.

Buckingham Palace says the HR department recently launched an investigation into Meghan over claims, which she denies, that she bullied several staff members into quitting.

It has not responded to the allegation that the same department refused to help her.

The California neighbourhood where the interview occurred and where the royals now live
The California neighbourhood where the interview occurred and where the couple now live

Why did they mean by 'The Firm'?

Meghan and Harry made references to "The Firm" and the "institution" when discussing the Royal Family.

Meghan said: "It's a family business, right? So there's the family. And then there's the people that are running the institution."

There are competing theories on the origins of "The Firm" but it is widely credited to Prince Philip.

Author Marlene Koenig says it was created by the prince when he married the Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

"He likened to marrying into a family business or a family or a firm," she says.

The newlyweds wave from the palace balcony after their wedding at Westminster Abbey
The newlyweds wave from the palace balcony after their wedding at Westminster Abbey

But in her 2005 book The Firm: The Troubled Life of the House of Windsor, author Penny Junor writes that King George VI, who ruled from 1936 to 1952, "first referred to the House of Windsor as The Firm and the name stuck".

Mr Lacey, from The Crown, says that "'The Firm' has long been the nickname applied by the Royal Family to themselves. Meghan seems to have extended this to the staff, along with the word 'the institution'".

The "Firm" nickname now refers to everyone, from administrative to Royal Household staff who have "some sort of say in the life and work of the family", says Mr Finch.

He says it's unclear to whom Meghan was referring, but that it could include "friends of the royals or folk who, she perceives, have influence on them" - such as government officials.

How many people work for the Royal Family?

For some watching the interview, the references to the household, supporting departments and officials provided their first glimpse into the workings behind the scenes.

There are thousands of people that work to support the monarchy, including people who maintain art galleries and castles owned by the Royal Trust.

Each year, the Queen gifts each of her staff of around 1,500 with a traditional Christmas pudding.

Departments include the Private Secretary's Office, the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office - which includes support functions such as HR and IT - the Master of the Household's Department, the Lord Chamberlain's Office and the Royal Collection Trust.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Lose Their Duke And Duchess Titles After Oprah Interview

    “I don’t think that after this interview, anything is off the table."

  • Daniel Prude's children filed a lawsuit against Rochester, alleging that the city has a history of ignoring police misconduct

    Daniel Prude died last March, a week after police responded to a call for a mental health crisis and put a "spit hood" over his head.

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    The Queen: Racism claims will be 'taken very seriously' Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following Meghan remarks Ed Power: Morgan went too far, but ITV will regret his exit Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Comment: Was Meghan’s biggest problem simply being American? Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.

  • Meghan Markle Shares Exactly What Happened When She First Met The Queen

    "That was really the first moment that the penny dropped."

  • Meghan Markle’s Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says

    British journalist Emily Andrews contradicted Meghan Markle on Monday, tweeting that the duchess’ characterization of her royal press team from Sunday night’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was “not right.” “Meghan says the press team didn’t defend her when ‘things weren’t true.’ That is just not right. The press team with whom I interacted defended them again & again & again, told me things were wrong (so didn’t publish) & indeed tried to stop me when true,” wrote Andrews, who is the royal editor for the Mail on Sunday. She shared a clip from “CBS This Morning” that showed Markle detailing why she and Prince Harry moved away from the U.K. and stepped aside from their royal duties. Markle acknowledged that every member of the family has bad press, but because of her race and nationality, as well as the proliferation of social media, her treatment was different. Also Read: Prince Harry Calls Royal Life 'Toxic,' Says Charles 'Had to Make Peace With It' in New Oprah Interview Clip Speaking of the rest of the royal family, the duchess said, “You’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something’s not true. That didn’t happen for us.” In Sunday night’s blockbuster interview, the duke and duchess described their experiences in the royal family and with the British press. Markle said that at one point, she felt suicidal. Meghan says the press team didn’t defend her when “things weren’t true.” That is just not right. The press team with whom I interacted defended them again & again & again, told me things were wrong (so didn’t publish) & indeed tried to stop me when true. pic.twitter.com/u4bZ7MQn5i — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) March 8, 2021 Read original story Meghan Markle’s Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says At TheWrap

  • Poll: Cuomo Driving New York Independents Away from Fellow Democrats

    New polling suggests that beleaguered New York governor Andrew Cuomo could be a drag on New York Democrats in 2022 if he remains in office. Cuomo, whose administration is in the midst of at least three federal probes into its handling of nursing homes during COVID-19 and who is himself facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has so far refused to leave office. “No, there is no way I resign,” Cuomo said Monday, even after New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, called for him to leave office. On Monday, New York Republican state lawmakers said they would introduce an impeachment resolution against Cuomo. And while New York Republicans currently hold super-minorities in both the state Senate and Assembly, Cuomo’s actions could present an opportunity to gain seats. According to polling conducted by the Republican State Leadership, 65 percent of respondents across 14 state Senate and state Assembly districts currently represented by Democrats said that they “would be less likely to support a Democrat legislator if they learned they were standing by Governor Cuomo.” The RSLC polled 1,400 registered independents from March 5-6. “Even if all of these state Democrats attempt to distance themselves from the governor and call for his resignation, the data makes clear that it may not be enough,” a memo reads. “Running on the same ticket as Cuomo in 2022 could be catastrophic in itself, and Republicans should look to capitalize.” The 14 districts stretch across the state, from Suffolk County on Long Island to St.Lawrence County on the New York’s northern border. They include four state Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2022 — Peter Harckham, James Gaughran, Kevin Thomas, and John Brooks — and ten Assembly members — Judy Griffin, Monica P. Wallace, Carrie Woerner, Marianne Buttenschon, Michael Cusick, Al Stirpe, Didi Barrett, Billy Jones, Simcha Eichenstein, and Steven Cymbrowitz. “These are districts we’re tracking for potential vulnerabilities as part of our broader political map,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told National Review. A review of New York’s registration data shows that registered independents represent at least 20 percent of the electorate in all 14 districts. Recent media reports have shown how Cuomo’s administration went to great lengths to avoid public scrutiny by deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths during the pandemic — including by rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal that over 9,000 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19 in the state at the time. So far, New York’s Democrat leadership remains divided on whether Cuomo should leave office — while Stewart-Cousins, backed by Senate Democrats, called for Cuomo to step down, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has merely said the governor should “seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • Meghan Markle Wore a J.Crew Jacket and Hunter Boots to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop

    The Duchess put on a stylish, casual outfit for a portion of the Sussexes' primetime interview.

  • Pandemic shapes trial of Minneapolis ex-cop in Floyd's death

    Because the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is being held during the coronavirus pandemic, the courtroom has been overhauled for safety. The pandemic has upended court systems across the country, delaying jury trials and creating huge backlogs of cases. Many courts have installed barriers or moved jury orientation and even trials themselves to bigger spaces such as convention centers to get at least some jury trials going again.

  • Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in the Senate Saturday, but a key element of the bill -- the $15 minimum wage provision -- was removed. While Senator and Committee on the...

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • How the World Reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Explosive Interview

    ET is taking a look at how viewers around the world reacted to the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • The Impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview Will Be Felt By the Royal Family for Many Years

    Make no mistake, this is an interview that will go down in history as having rocked the British royal family to its core.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Prince Charles 'chuckles' when asked about Harry and Meghan in first public appearance since interview

    Prince Charles has been out in London to visit a vaccine centre, but didn't say anything about his son's interview.

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • The Best Twitter Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

    As usual, Twitter did not hold back.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Halle Berry Just Celebrated Boyfriend Van Hunt's Birthday With The Cutest Instagram

    But wait, who is he exactly?

  • FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

    The new test looks for a T-cell response that would show that a person had once been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19.