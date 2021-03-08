Meghan and Harry reveal how their royal fairytale ended with her contemplating suicide in bombshell Oprah interview

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP) (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell TV interview that a member of the royal family once raised “concerns” about the colour of her unborn child’s skin, as Prince Harry revealed that he’s fallen out with his brother and his father stopped taking his calls.

Meghan refused to say which royal had brought up the subject of race with Harry, insisting it would be “damaging” to that member fo the family.

Harry also refused to discuss with which royal he had the “awkward” conversation and told Oprah: “That conversation I’m never going to share.”

Meghan also told Oprah of her “pain” that Archie had been refused the title of prince, and that he had been denied round-the-clock security.

Harry also addressed his damaged relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and admitted he felt “really let down” by him.

“He has been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie is his grandson, but at the same time, of course I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” said Harry.

He went on to say that he felt “huge compassion” for his father and brother, Prince William, as they were “trapped” by the institution of the royal family and could not escape it.

Harry admitted that he had also been “trapped” and that it was Meghan who had helped him step away.

Harry said that he had been financially cut off by the royal family in the first quarter of 2020, and that he had survived win the money left to him by Diana.

Harry also said he has maintained a strong relationship with the Queen, despite the tribulations. He strongly denied any suggestion that he had “blindsided” his grandmother when they announced they were leaving the family.

“No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”

Oprah also asked him about the status of his relationship with William.

“Much will continue to be said about that. I love William to bits, he is my brother we have been through hell together, we have a shared experience but we are on different paths,” said Harry.

And he added: “The relationship is space at the moment, and time heals all things hopefully.”

During the two-hour interview Meghan also addressed her mental health issues while living in the United Kingdom, and admitted to suicidal thoughts.

She told Oprah that she had “methodical” thoughts about taking her own life but that when she approached senior officials to get help she was told it would not be good optics.

She then claimed that the royal family had taken her passport, her keys and her driving license when she married Harry, and she felt she could not get help on her own.

Meghan says she then reached out to a friend of Diana’s to talk to.

She then said that after telling Harry about her struggles they were due at an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and he told her not to go.

“I can’t be left alone,” she told him, such was her struggles.

Oprah later asked Harry how he had felt when Meghan had told him she felt suicidal, and he admitted he was “ashamed” of admitting it to his family.

“I had no idea what to do. I was terrified, I was not prepared for that, I went to a dark place as well,” said Harry.

During the interview the couple revealed to Oprah that they are expecting a daughter later this year.

When Prince Harry joined Winfrey and Meghan, the soon-to-be father-of-two revealed that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl, a reveal that he said was “amazing”.

“Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl? What more can you ask for?” Prince Harry said. “We have our family - the four of us and our two dogs.” The couple said that this would be their last child.

Earlier in the interview Meghan told Oprah that it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made her cry before her wedding to Harry, not the other way around, as reported.

But Meghan said that she had now forgiven Kate, whom she said had bought her flowers after the incident.

She also revealed that she and Harry had been secretly married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, three days before their 2018 wedding.

Harry also told Oprah that the royal family operated an “invisible contract” with the UK tabloid press that saw the institution trade access for favourable coverage.

You can contact the following organisations for support with your mental health in the UK: Mind, NHS, Samaritans. In the US, Mental Health America has useful resources.

