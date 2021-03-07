Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal all

Rozina Sabur
·6 min read
meghan harry oprah interview live cbs uk latest news TV
The blockbuster television interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey has begun.

The first part of the interview features the Duchess sitting down with Oprah alone and discussing her early "courtship" with her husband. Prince Harry will join for the second half.

Racism, rifts, and a falling-out with The Firm - nothing will be off -limits, with the Royal family braced for a slew of damaging revelations.

The interview, being broadcast in the US on CBS, will be shown in the UK at 9pm on Monday on ITV. But we'll be bringing you the latest on it here now in our live blog.

01:12 AM

Duchess begins by invoking Diana

The Duchess opened the interview by invoking Diana, Princess of Wales' infamous interview to the BBC in 1995.

During the interview Diana revealed her husband's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, saying of her marriage:
"there were three of us" in it.

The interview, which took place after the Prince and Princess of Wales had split, was watched by millions and infuriated the queen.

The Duchess said she entered the Royal family "naively" and was unaware at the time of Diana's "famous" interview.

01:03 AM

'No subject is off limits'

And we've begun. Oprah has opened the interview by reminding viewers that no subject is off the table. The Duchess of Sussex has not been paid for her participation.

01:01 AM

Oprah's most memorable and revealing interviews

To give you a taste of what is to come, The Telegraph looked back over the course of Oprah Winfrey's 25-year television career and the interviews that made her TV royalty.

From Lance Armstrong’s guilt to Rihanna’s forgiveness, for some of the most memorable moments in modern pop culture, you need look no further than Oprah’s sofa.

Have a look back at her greatest TV moments here.

12:58 AM

Palace 'bullying' investigation will only feature Duchess

Allegations of bullying against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have surfaced in recent days ahead of their tell-all interview.

The Telegraph's Victoria Ward has this report revealing that the Buckingham Palace investigation into bullying will be confined solely to allegations concerning the Duchess - and no other members of the Royal family.

The review will be deliberately limited in scope, focusing on a specific time period, and will invite only members of staff from the time to give evidence, The Telegraph understands.

Read the full story here.

12:44 AM

Princes hope to reunite this summer

The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Victoria Ward has spoken to a royal source who believes tonight offers the Sussexes' a chance to "draw a line under that chapter of their lives".

The source, who is close to Prince Harry, insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event at Kensington Palace to mark his mother's 60th birthday on July 1.

Read the full story here.

12:36 AM

'Today's the day'

The Queen of chat show has been counting down the hours until the interview airs on her social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

12:34 AM

Meghan's sorority watching along

Students from Northwestern University in Chicago, Meghan's alma mater, will be eagerly watching tonight's interview.

Members of the Duchess' former sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, say they are marking the occasion with British-themed food and memorabilia from the royal wedding.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, Northwestern graduate Alexis Barber, 22, told the New York Times she will be taking to Instagram to share her obsession with the Duchess with friends.

“I just need to know what’s going on,” she told the newspaper.

12:15 AM

PR savvy or a faux pas?

Oprah Winfrey is the queen of the chat show, but is she the right person to interview Harry and Meghan? The Telegraph's Robin Aitken has his reservations about the move.

He writes: "I can see the temptation – it gives them a huge audience and an opportunity to enlist the sympathy of the credulous – but it comes at a cost. The thing which Harry and Meghan stand to lose is their authenticity. How can we take them seriously when so much about their lives now seems so phony and fake?

For one thing the idea that this is any kind of normal journalistic interview is wrong. Oprah Winfrey is no even-handed inquisitor. She has built a reputation and media empire by monetising flattery - the same technique employed with huge success by Hello! magazine.

If you look at Oprah’s back catalogue (and it’s vast; she has interviewed more than 30,000 people in her long career) what stands out is the way she shamelessly massages the egos of her famous guests; but then occasionally she goes on to be unexpectedly sharp and insinuating.

It’s a technique that can pay dividends but it doesn’t entirely dispel the suspicion that she often pulls her punches.

You can read more here.

11:59 PM

'Were you silent, or were you silenced?

This was the first teaser CBS released, and in it Oprah Winfrey reveals "there is no subject that is off-limits". She asks the Duchess of Sussex: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

11:48 PM

Your essential pre-interview read

The Telegraph's Associate Editor, Camilla Tominey, has written this forensic account of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up here, beginning back in October 2017. She writes:

The Telegraph has spoken to a number of well-placed insiders who witnessed first-hand the turmoil within the royal household from Meghan's arrival as Prince Harry's girlfriend to the couple's decision to stand down as working royals last year. All spoke on the condition of anonymity amid claims they had been operating in a "climate of fear", where employees were routinely "humiliated" in front of their peers and repeatedly subjected to "unreasonable demands" by both Meghan and Harry.

It's an unmissable piece and you can read it in full here.

11:41 PM

Five thorny issues we can expect to crop up

The tiny crumbs from the interview that CBS has already thrown out tell us that it is going to be unmissable.

The slickly produced, dramatic teasers have quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will lift the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades.

Here, Victoria Ward highlights five issues likely to be hot topics, with racism top of the list. As she writes:

From the moment Meghan Markle arrived on the royal scene, the couple have claimed that press coverage has contained undercurrents of racism. She will almost certainly talk about race in Britain but more damaging would be claims that the royal institution itself was racist.

Read her full article here.

  • Queen will ramp up engagements to 'show where the focus is' following Sussexes' Oprah interview

    The Queen will increase her official engagements this week as the Royal family responds to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Oprah Winfrey interview with a clear message about where the "focus" lies. Her Majesty, 94, is expected to be seen at least once this week as she carries out official duties via Zoom from Windsor Castle. All other senior members of the Royal family will also be highly visible as they conduct a raft of engagements, including marking International Women's Day. A senior Buckingham Palace aide said: "We will see them getting on with the day job. "There are several engagements in the diary – they've been there for a while." The volley of royal engagements will leave the public in no doubt about "where the focus is," one source said. No members of the Royal family were expected to stay up into the early hours of this morning to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. But they were each expected to receive a detailed breakfast briefing from aides, highlighting the main allegations and topics of discussion. A palace aide said they would not "rush to respond" to the issues raised by the Sussexes and reserved the right not to comment at all. One source told a newspaper that the couple were "playing with fire", adding: "It's very high stakes because there's a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn't been told." While they were braced for damaging revelations about racism and the perceived failure to protect and guide the Sussexes, they were also hoping not to be drawn into the fray. Aides said the mood at Buckingham Palace ahead of the interview was calm, as courtiers maintained the view that "this, too, will pass." One signalled the belief that the Sussexes were unlikely to win the PR battle as they said: "History teaches us that only the interviewer wins from these programmes." The Palace has repeatedly insisted that the focus should be on children's return to school and the vaccination programme, rather than the "media circus" surrounding the Sussexes. The family also remains concerned about the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who has spent almost three weeks in hospital and remains at the King Edward VII hospital in central London, where he is recovering from a heart procedure. The Cambridges are understood to have been focused on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to school this week and have relocated from Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they spent lockdown, to Kensington Palace. Prince Louis, who turns three in April, is also expected to start nursery soon. The contrast between the Sussexes' litany of complaints and the Queen's own attitude to self-sacrifice was highlighted on Sunday as the monarch released her annual Commonwealth Day message just hours ahead of the Oprah interview. In it, she has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to "transcend boundaries or division," focusing on a message of unity.

