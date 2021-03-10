Meghan lodged formal complaint with ITV over Piers Morgan’s dismissal of mental health problems

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan smiles as he steps out of his house, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. - Toby Melville/REUTERS

The Duchess of Sussex contacted ITV personally on Monday to warn that Piers Morgan’s dismissive attitude towards her Oprah Winfrey interview could prove damaging to others suffering with mental health problems.

Meghan, 39, is understood to have been briefed on Morgan’s comments when she woke up the morning after the two-hour interview aired in the US.

The outspoken presenter had told viewers he "didn't believe a word" of what she told the US chat show host, including her claim that she was not supported by Buckingham Palace when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The Duchess’s decision to lodge a formal complaint was not related to his personal criticism of her, The Telegraph understands.

But she was concerned that his comments could have a detrimental effect on others who were experiencing their own mental health problems.

She also feared that his broadside might influence the opinions of others on mental health.

On receiving her email, ITV bosses asked Mr Morgan to apologise to the Duchess of Sussex during Tuesday's show but he refused, as revealed in The Telegraph on Tuesday.

The former Daily Mirror editor then quit after storming off the set following a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

He said on Tuesday's episode that he still had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what" Meghan had said, but that it was "not for me to question if she felt suicidal".

ITV, which bought the rights to the Ms Winfrey interview for a rumoured £1 million, later confirmed he had quit, ending a controversial six-year tenure on the show.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” it said in a statement.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The development followed Buckingham Palace's reaction to the Sussexes’ interview, which said the Royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".

The pregnant Duchess claimed during the interview that she was nearly driven to suicide by life in the Royal family. She said she had desperately sought help from palace aides, fearing she could harm herself, but that her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Mr Morgan said on Monday’s show: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report.”

He referred to the Duchess as the "Pinocchio Princess" in a tweet later that morning.

Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, Morgan repeated his comments, saying: "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

He reiterated it again on Twitter, saying: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.

“If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Morgan quoted Winston Churchill, who said: “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

Mind, a leading mental health charity and a partner with ITV on its Britain Get Talking campaign, was among those who criticised Morgan's comments.

It said in a tweet posted earlier this week it was "disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan's comments on not believing Meghan's experiences about suicidal thoughts".

The charity added: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said she “completely believed what [the duchess] says", adding that ITV was "totally committed to" mental health.

Morgan faces an Ofcom investigation after the regulator received 41,000 complaints about his comments.

He has not hidden his disdain for the Duchess after accusing her of “ghosting” him when she met Prince Harry.