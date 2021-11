The Guardian

New study shows that deer can catch the virus from people and give it to other deer in overwhelming numbers One-third of Iowa deer sampled over nine months had active infections, according to a preprint study. Photograph: Rory Merry/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As America’s pandemic – for now – seems to be moving into a new phase with national rates in decline from the September peak and vaccines rolling out to children, a new worry has appeared on the horizon: wildlife passing on the virus. A new