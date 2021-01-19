Meghan Markle argues 'quintessentially private letter' was 'triple barrelled' breach of her rights, High Court hears

Meghan Markle - Getty

The Duchess of Sussex has argued that the publication of a “quintessentially” private letter she sent to her father was a “tripled barrelled” invasion of her rights and that any argument to the contrary was “utterly fanciful.”

She has insisted that the letter was a “heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter” published only for commercial gain.

The Duchess, 39, has accused the Mail on Sunday of a “plain and serious" breach “not just of her right to respect for her correspondence, but also her private and family life" by reproducing extracts of the letter in a “sensational" context.

She is suing Associated Newspapers, the owner of the newspaper, for breach of privacy and copyright.

Her claim concerns the publication of five articles, three in the MailOnline and two in the Mail on Sunday, in February 2019.

At a two-day summary judgment hearing, being heard remotely at the High Court, the Duchess’s lawyers have argued there is “no real prospect” of the newspaper winning the case and that it should therefore be resolved without a trial.

Such an application can be brought when one party believes it has such an overwhelmingly strong case that the judge does not need to hear witness evidence.

Justin Rushbrook QC, for the Duchess, told the court that at its heart, the case was straightforward, asking who had the right of control over the contents of a private letter.

“Is it the writer of the letter or the editor of the Mail on Sunday?” he asked.

“There can only be one answer to that question and the answer would be the same irrespective of whether or not the writer of the letter is a duchess or any other citizen, and the answer is it is not the editor of the Mail on Sunday.”

In court documents, the Duchess said the letter she sent to Thomas Markle in August 2018 was a desperate plea, begging him to stop talking to the press.

“It is as good an example as one could find of a letter that any person of ordinary sensibilities would not want to be disclosed to third parties, let alone in a mass media publication, in a sensational context and to serve the commercial purposes of the newspaper,” she says.

“The act of writing a personal letter to a close family member, lover or friend inevitably puts the writer in an unguarded and potentially vulnerable position because the words chosen and the way in which the writer chooses to express him or herself are for the recipient and no one else.”

The Duchess argues that the Mail on Sunday knew the letter was private, describing its shift from that position as “cynical and unattractive.”

If the Duchess’s application fails, a full trial will go ahead in the autumn, with the Duchess likely to face her own father, Mr Markle, 76, across the courtroom in a Markle vs Markle clash.

Royal aides will almost certainly be called to testify, including several who worked for the Sussexes.

The trial was originally scheduled for this month but the Duchess won a postponement on confidential grounds, despite her father voicing fears that he "could die tomorrow".