Meghan Markle arrived at the Queen's funeral with Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Meghan Markle was spotted arriving with Kate Middleton and her two eldest children.

Meghan hasn't been seen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte since before her step back from the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were reunited once again at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Queen died on September 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The late monarch's children, as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, walked behind her casket as it was moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The royal family salutes the Queen's casket at her funeral at Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

William and Harry's wives did not walk behind the casket, arriving in cars instead.

Meghan rode with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, while Kate was accompanied in her car by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the Queen Consort.

However, Meghan gathered with Kate and her children before the funeral began, marking the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been seen with her nephew and niece since she and Harry stepped back from the royal family.

All four wore black, and Kate accented her outfit with a necklace that belonged to the Queen.

Harry and Meghan have not been seen publicly with William and Kate's children since they ceased to be working royals, as their relationship with the royal family has been strained.

Indeed, King Charles III did not even meet Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's daughter, until she was 1 year old at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

But there have been signs the royal family may want to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in light of the Queen's death.

