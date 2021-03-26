Meghan Markle baked a cake for front-line workers with lemons from her own garden

Aly Walansky
·3 min read

This week, front-line workers in Chicago enjoyed a home-baked treat that came from a surprising source. As a way of marking Women's History Month, the Duchess of Sussex personally baked the volunteers a lemon olive oil cake using lemons from her own garden!

The homemade treat was a part of the latest charitable initiative from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s philanthropic foundation, Archewell. The foundation has partnered with World Central Kitchen (WCK), a not-for-profit organization created by celebrity chef José Andrés, on several efforts in recent months to help “regions disproportionately impacted by hunger.”

World Central Kitchen thanked the women on the front lines in Chicago and shared a photo of their employees gathered around the sweet treat.

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago," World Central Kitchen, founded by Andrés to provide meals in the wake of disasters, shared on Instagram. "Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess — with lemons from her garden!"

The post continued: "Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago — which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK— and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals."

The couple sent along a sweet note with their homemade treat. "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in a note to the women. "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect," the letter continued. "Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

The Duke and Duchess believe there's a lot of love involved in sharing of a meal. "In breaking bread, in connecting in a safe way today, you’re signaling that you hear each other, see each other, and will be there for each other," the note continued. "Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!). To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — our small token of thanks, from our home to yours."

The former Meghan Markle is quite the avid baker. This isn’t the first time she has personally shared one of her own recipes for an event. When the couple toured Australia during a royal visit in 2018, she made a homemade banana bread. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have a history of being lemon fans — their wedding cake was famously a lemon sponge cake drizzled with elderflower syrup.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California in 2020 after stepping back from their role as working royals. Recently, they sat down for an interview with Oprah that involved a visit to their home. During the visit, Oprah saw their chicken coop and was even seen carrying a carton of fresh eggs to take home. Perhaps she sampled the lemons as well!

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle bakes cake with lemons from her garden for volunteers during Women's History Month

    The World Central Kitchen shared a picture of Meghan's creation.

  • Harry and Meghan's wedding cake maker shares recipe for unusual meal that makes her happy

    Claire Ptak said spaghetti cake, which is savoury, not sweet, makes her happy.

  • Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

    The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday. The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war. The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU. The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

  • William and Kate welcome mental health becoming mainstream but say there is more work ahead

    The Duke of Cambridge has hailed the fact that mental health has “at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives” but said it was vital to keep fighting the stigma. In a video message marking the end of the 15-year Time to Change mental health campaign, the Duchess said the movement had helped transform attitudes. “However, the work isn’t done yet, and we cannot afford to stop here,” she said. “It’s so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health.” The video was released barely three weeks after the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey he was ashamed of admitting to his family that his wife, Meghan, needed help when she was suicidal. “That’s just not a conversation that would be had,” he said. Mental health has been at the forefront of both the Cambridges’ and the Sussexes’ working lives for a number of years, ever since Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry launched the Heads Together in 2016. In a message shared on social media on Thursday, the Cambridges highlighted the need to keep prioritising the subject. The Duke said: “Over the past 15 years, Time to Change Champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country. And mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives. “We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma.” He added: “We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health.”

  • Prince Harry Reveals Diana’s Death Left ‘A Huge Hole Inside’ — And I Can Relate

    I lost my dad eight months before Harry lost Diana. He was 39. And while the circumstances differ, I can relate to Prince Harry's feelings.

  • Netflix’s Serial Killer Drama The Serpent Is Nihilistic Murder Porn in Prestige True-Crime Packaging

    An infuriatingly shallow attempt to wring a stylish, 1970s-set thriller out of the life of serial killer Charles Sobhraj

  • Meghan Markle bakes a very Meghan Markle cake

    Meghan Markle is nothing if not always on brand, even with the cakes she bakes. The Duke and Duchess's nonprofit foundation, Archewell, teamed up with World Central Kitchen for Women's History Month to provide meals in Chicago (not too far from her alma mater, Northwestern University). Since World Central Kitchen began their COVID-19 response programs in the city, they've served nearly 500,000 meals. To thank the women involved, Markle baked them a naked lemon olive oil cake, with lemons from her Montecito, California garden — echoing her minimalist style. The couple sent a letter with the cake, People magazine reports, which reads: "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us." Maybe this will inspire more people to bake cakes for each other, truly making for a better world. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationFormer CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan labBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-Z

  • Wow, Nordstrom's Spring Sale Is Wildly Good—Here's What's Worth Buying

    All about these discounts.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles appoints NHS spin doctor to head communications

    Prince Charles has hired an NHS spin doctor to head his communications in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview. One of the first jobs in Simon Enright's in-tray will be to help rehabilitate the heir to the throne's image in light of damaging claims made by Prince Harry earlier this month. During the two-hour interview, the 36-year-old accused his 72-year-old father of refusing to return his calls in the run up to "Megxit" and claimed the future king was "trapped" in the system of British monarchy. Charles is said to have been "deeply saddened" by the claims. As director of communications for NHS England, Mr Enright, 51, has been at the forefront of managing the communications around the coronavirus pandemic. As well as leading a 30-strong national team for the body that shares out £100 billion of annual NHS funding, commissions healthcare services and sets the priorities of the NHS, he is also understood to manage media relations for Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive.

  • Jessica Simpson recalls moment she told her daughter about childhood abuse

    The mother of 3 opens up about the personal exchange in the new paperback version of her 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

  • Sister Wives : Meri Brown Doesn't Believe Kody Would Care for Her If She Got Sick with COVID

    "If you're sick and you need to be taken care of, I'm going to have to come and do it. So that would go for any wife. Period," Kody Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode

  • Essence Atkins, Tisha Campbell To Star In ‘Black Don’t Crack’ ABC Comedy Pilot; Tahj Mowry, Beth Grant & Isaiah Mustafa Also Cast

    ABC is rounding out cast for multi-camera comedy pilot Black Don’t Crack (fka Untitled Regina Hicks). Essence Atkins (Marlon) and Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) are set as the two remaining leads opposite Sherri Shepherd, and Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Beth Grant (Words on Bathroom Walls) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two) join as […]

  • Candace Cameron Bure shares her 'biggest parenting concern' in the pandemic: 'These are transitional years'

    "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure has three adult children. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, she still needs parenting advice from her own mom and dad. "Parenting never ends," she tells Yahoo Life.

  • ‘Leonardo’ Creators on Fusing a Gay Storyline, Female Muse And Thriller Narrative

    Hotly anticipated pan-European drama “Leonardo” bowed in Italy Tuesday (March 23) to stellar ratings, scoring a more than 28% prime time audience share on pubcaster RAI’s flagship RAI-1 station and prompting plaudits from Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, as well as a huge sigh of relief from its creators, according to showrunner Frank Spotnitz. The […]

  • Isner calls for transparency on ATP prize money cuts

    Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".

  • Seeking Sister Wife : Dannielle Cries as She Divorces Garrick — Allowing Him to Marry Sister Wife

    After nearly 13 years of monogamous marriage, the Merrifields chose to divorce in order to have sister wife Roberta join them as a plural family in Colorado

  • Royal Baby Alert! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Third Child — Another Boy!

    Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's new addition will be different from their older siblings

  • Princess Eugenie just shared adorable new photos of August

    He's so teeny tiny! 😍

  • Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges 'overreach'

    An attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was charged with two felonies after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office said authorities overreached in the case, which unfolded while the governor spoke on live television about a sweeping overhaul of state elections. State police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, on Thursday after she said she wanted to see Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the law that places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives lawmakers more power to oversee elections. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly.

  • 28 brides share how they knew their wedding dress was the one

    As part of Insider's wedding series, The One, we asked brides to give us a look at what it was like to shop for their dream wedding dresses.