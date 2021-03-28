Meghan Markle baked a cake using lemons from her garden to thank Chicago volunteers donating meals

Meghan Markle visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London in 2018; Lemon olive oil cake (not the one made by Markle). CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Westend61/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated meals to Chicagoans through World Central Kitchen.

Markle also baked a lemon and olive oil cake to send to volunteers who delivered meals.

The cake came with a letter from the duke and duchess thanking volunteers for their service.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Volunteers for the charity World Central Kitchen in Chicago were surprised with a dessert baked by a celebrity chef of sorts - Meghan Markle.

Markle and Prince Harry, as part of their organization Archewell Foundation, provided meals to Chicagoans through World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to fighting hunger founded by chef José Andrés.

In a post shared by World Central Kitchen on Friday, volunteers for the charity through the YMCA Metropolitan Chicago and The Fat Shallot restaurant are pictured having a "safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals."

The picture also shows the cake Markle baked, which the charity said she made with lemons from the garden at her and Harry's California home, where they have been living since July 2020.

The charity also said that the duke and duchess shared "a message of appreciation & support." According to "Today," Markle and Harry's letter to the volunteers read: "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you - a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

Following the volunteer event, the restaurant The Fat Shallot said in a tweet that it's not every day that "you get a beautiful note and cake made for you by a princess."

-THE FAT SHALLOT (@thefatshallot) March 26, 2021

World Central Kitchen said that with the help of its volunteers, the organization has served nearly 500,000 meals in Chicago since the start of the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Markle and Harry are working with chef José Andrés' charity to build community centers in the Caribbean

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Insider in an email that Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen have a joint philanthropic partnership that was first announced in December 2020.

Harry and Markle's foundation will fund the creation of four World Central Kitchen Community Relief Centers. The first center in the Caribbean island Dominica has been built as of February, and the second center, in Puerto Rico, is in progress, according to World Central Kitchen.

The Community Relief Centers "will act as emergency service kitchens during times of high-need or disaster, and as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or safe community gathering zones during non-disaster times," according to the Archewell Foundation.

Representatives for World Central Kitchen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider