Meghan Markle bakes a very Meghan Markle cake

Taylor Watson
·1 min read

Meghan Markle is nothing if not always on brand, even with the cakes she bakes.

The Duke and Duchess's nonprofit foundation, Archewell, teamed up with World Central Kitchen for Women's History Month to provide meals in Chicago (not too far from her alma mater, Northwestern University). Since World Central Kitchen began their COVID-19 response programs in the city, they've served nearly 500,000 meals. To thank the women involved, Markle baked them a naked lemon olive oil cake, with lemons from her Montecito, California garden — echoing her minimalist style.

The couple sent a letter with the cake, People magazine reports, which reads: "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us." Maybe this will inspire more people to bake cakes for each other, truly making for a better world.

