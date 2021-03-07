Duchess of Sussex 'bullying' investigation will not feature any other Royal family members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - AFP
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - AFP

The Buckingham Palace investigation into bullying will be confined solely to allegations concerning the Duchess of Sussex and will not involve any other members of the Royal family.

The review will be deliberately limited in scope, focusing on a specific time period, and will invite only members of staff from the time to give evidence, The Telegraph understands.

A senior royal aide denied claims that the Duchess of Cornwall or the Duchess of Cambridge would be involved, insisting that it was solely for employees.

A Sunday newspaper claimed that the senior royals could be called upon to assist palace officials in the probe if participants claimed they had witnessed the offending behaviour.

The Duchess of Cambridge, in particular, is said to have been unhappy with the way her sister-in-law spoke to her staff. She was once said to have been left in tears after a confrontation during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting.

But a well-placed source said: "Only staff will take part in this review, no one else."

The investigation is expected to be led by Elisabeth Hunka, director of HR at Buckingham Palace. She could be aided by Catherine James, the treasurer of Prince Charles's household, who is responsible for HR at Clarence House.

Members of staff past and present will be invited to give evidence in confidence.

It has been claimed that up to a dozen aides have already lined up to take part.

The Sussexes have made clear that if allegations are made against them, they expect to be formally notified and given the right of reply.

However, the palace has stressed that the review is designed solely to improve internal policies and procedures and will not be treated as a “kangaroo court”.

It was set up after it emerged that an official complaint had been raised about the Duchess’s behaviour by Jason Knauf, then the Sussexes’ communications secretary.

In an email complaint sent in October 2018 to Simon Case, who was then the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary and is now the cabinet secretary, he said: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.”

He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

The Duchess denies bullying. A source close to them said: "This is a tit-for-tat scenario. If this was a private company, we've already quit, or been fired, depending on your point of view."

A spokesman for the couple said they were victims of a "smear campaign based on misleading, harmful misinformation". Their lawyers said the allegations were part of a "wholly false narrative" peddled by the Palace.

Palace aides also strongly denied yesterday that there were any plans to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles, a controversial move that would effectively rip up the “Sandringham Agreement” made about the couple’s departure from royal life last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan tells Oprah she 'didn't fully understand' royal life

    Meghan has told Oprah Winfrey that she was silenced by the royal apparatus and that it became clear at a certain point that some were willing to lie to “protect other members of the family.” The Duchess of Sussex differentiated between parts of the actual members of the royal family and those who worked for them. “The queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said.

  • Meghan Markle Says She Went Into Royal Life ‘Naively’ in Oprah Interview

    "I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said

  • Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey airing tonight

    What the highly anticipated interview might mean for Buckingham Palace as the couple is expected to air out grievances with the royal family.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then. What time is Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, and how can I watch it in the UK?

  • Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and more will perform at The Grammys

    The Grammys are coming up next week, giving awards show-deprived Americans a chance to see what famous people look like again after being deprived of so many of the usual ceremonies that happen at the beginning of the year—aside from the Golden Globes, which did happen, but they are unfortunately… the Golden Globes. Today, CBS and the Recording Academy announced who will be performing at the 2021 Grammys, and despite the ongoing pandemic (or maybe because of it, more on that later), it’s a pretty long list with some pretty big names: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

  • Boris Johnson says he will not be waiting up to watch Sussexes' interview

    Boris Johnson has suggested he would not wait up to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview, as he skirted around questions on the Royal Family. Asked about the interview with Oprah Winfrey, which airs on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister said he was “unlikely” to watch it and was instead “focusing on the vaccine rollout and economic recovery. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre in north London, he told reporters: "Of course I'm interested in all sorts of stuff in the news around the world. “It’s quite late our time so I’ll probably miss it and I’ll be focussing, as I’m sure you would expect and the people of the country would expect, I’m focusing on rolling out the vaccine.” Pushed on whether he would record the interview, he added: "I think it unlikely. We are focusing on the vaccine rollout and economic recovery." It follows reports over the weekend that the Queen will also not watch the two-hour interview, which airs on Sunday evening on CBS in the US. ITV will also broadcast the programme at 9pm on Monday. The Queen is expected to step up her official engagements in the coming days as Buckingham Palace seeks to move beyond the inevitable controversy that the Duke and Duchess are expected to generate. Following Mr Johnson’s diplomatic response, Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, was similarly evasive when asked about the interview, telling Times Radio: “I will be in the House of Commons, so I will probably be paying attention to the debate in the House of Commons. Probably won’t have time to.” However, when asked about the Government’s refusal to be drawn into the row, Mr Williamson was less guarded, telling Times Radio: “The whole nation stands up for the Queen. “The whole nation holds the Queen in the absolute highest regard. But as you well know the Government doesn’t comment on matters in the Royal Family and that’s a long established convention and one we’ll continue to uphold.” Pressed on whether he felt some sympathy for the Queen, he continued: The whole nation is looking forward, very much, to her jubilee that's so rapidly heading our way. “And this will be a real, important moment for the whole nation, to come out in terms of celebrating an amazing reign that the Queen has had.”

  • Prince Harry Was "Deeply Saddened" When the Queen Rejected His Remembrance Day Request

    "To have that taken away will be a massive ordeal for him, it’s a big thing that he’s done, and personally I hope it’s worth it for him..."

  • NBC’s Good Girls returns, and Oprah talks to Meghan and Harry

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, March 7. All times are Eastern.

  • Feud between British press, Meghan and Prince Harry reaches fever pitch ahead of Oprah interview

    Royal interviews are historically rare and the family is scrupulously guarded in what they reveal to the public.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Open Up In Oprah Interview – Live

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and CBS whet audience’s appetites ahead of their two-hour interview special with a slew of video teases. But Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is, as expected, full of even more big reveals. Markle admitted that she considered suicide as a […]

  • The Latest: Meghan says royals discussed son’s skin color

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she realized soon after marrying Prince Harry that she learned that the institution of the royal family would not protect her. In their pre-taped interview on Sunday night, Meghan told Winfrey that “not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex saw red over blanket colour, claim palace aides

    The Duchess of Sussex “went mental” at her personal assistant for ordering blankets that were the wrong shade of red, it has been claimed. Meghan, 39, is said to have had “unattainably high demands” causing untold tensions with her Kensington Palace staff. When she hosted a shooting party at Sandringham for Prince Harry’s friends, shortly after their engagement, she allegedly told her PA, Melissa Touabti, to order red, personally embroidered blankets for each of the guests. A source told the Sunday Times: “When they arrived, they weren’t the right shade of red for Meghan and she went mental at Melissa.” Ms Toubati is said to have left “traumatised” by the Duchess’s alleged behaviour and left the Royal Household six months after the Sussexes’ wedding, amid claims she had been reduced to tears.

  • People Are Gripped to Oprah's Interview with Meghan and Harry

    "DO THE CROWN NOW AND MEGHAN GETS TO PLAY MEGHAN."

  • Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial

    A Minneapolis police officer was swiftly fired and charged with murder after bystander video showed him pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck, ignoring the Black man's cries that he couldn't breathe. Jury selection begins Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial, which is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin's actions cause Floyd's death, and were his actions reasonable? “It’s hard not to watch the video and conclude that the prosecutors will not have any trouble with this case,” said Susan Gaertner, the former head prosecutor in neighboring Ramsey County.

  • Michelle Obama Shares Empowering Message in Obama Presidential Center Announcement: 'You Are America'

    The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's southwest Jackson Park neighborhood is expected to break ground later this year

  • The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

    Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged in 2019 after meeting on MTV's Battle of the Exes II

  • Over-56s invited for Covid vaccine jabs as July target date on track

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations this week, NHS England said. Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday, and the latest round of invitations comes after eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab, it added. More than 18 million people across England - more than one-third of the adult population - have already received a vaccine. Across the whole of the UK, more than a million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose.

  • Manchin Defends COVID Relief Bill: Republicans Had ‘Tremendous Amount of Input’

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) on Sunday defended the COVID-19 relief bill that passed the Senate with no Republican support on Saturday, saying the measure does not spell the end of bipartisanship as Republicans “had a tremendous amount of input.” The moderate Democrat’s comments came during an appearance on ABC’s This Week in response to a question from co-anchor Martha Raddatz about whether bipartisanship seems “like a false hope” after “Biden did not get a single Republican vote for a relief package in the middle of a pandemic.” “Not at all,” Manchin responded. “The first group of people that President Biden brought to the White House was ten of my friends and colleagues, ten Republicans to see what their idea was.” He added that the group of GOP lawmakers “came out with a proposal” but Biden “thought we needed to do a lot more.” “That is his prerogative and I support him with that but with that, we had an awful lot of input from Republican friends all through this process,” he said. “A lot of the changes that we made that were basically brought into this process came by working with my Republican and Democrat colleagues together.” “They had a tremendous amount of input, they just couldn’t get there at the end,” he said. In January, ten Republicans, including Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Rob Portman (Ohio) proposed their own framework for COVID-19 relief package and called on Biden to work alongside them in drafting the legislation. The group had proposed a smaller, more targeted $600 billion relief bill in comparison to Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion proposal that passed the Senate with a simple majority vote on Saturday after Democrats elected to use budget reconciliation to push the bill through without Republican support. At that time, Portman noted that any final plan the Republicans would agree to would be “less than $1.9 [trillion] because much of what the administration has laid out has nothing to do with COVID-19.” The bill that ultimately passed the Senate includes $130 billion in funds for K-12 schools, intended to help districts reduce class sizes to accommodate social distancing, improve ventilation systems, and make other changes. One measure introduced by Senator Maggie Hassan (D., N.H.) requires schools that receive funding to provide reopening plans within 30 days. However, the relief bill does not mandate that schools reopen for in-person learning. It also contains $1,400 checks for Americans making less than $75,000 a year, while married couples making $150,000 or less will receive two checks. Payments are phased out for individuals making $80,000 and married couples making $160,000. Federal unemployment benefits will continue at $300 per week until September 6 under the legislation — the result of a compromise after Manchin objected to a $400 per week boost until October that House Democrats wanted. The bill also allocates $350 billion for state and local governments, in measures Republicans have criticized as “blue-state bailouts.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized the bill and its passage. “The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” McConnell said. The legislation will now return to the House, which must approve the Senate’s version of the bill before sending it to President Biden’s desk.

  • Struggling EU urges US to agree to export of Covid vaccines

    The EU is to appeal to the US to allow the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Europe to make up for its shortfall of supplies, it has emerged. In a bid to boost its stuttering inoculation drive the European Commission plans to raise the matter in transatlantic discussions designed to boost collaboration in the fight against Covid-19. The EU will also ask Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of vital ingredients needed for its own production of the vaccine. It comes after Italy blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia, leading to further fears of vaccine hoarding as the EU tries to catch up with both the UK and the USA’s vaccine roll out. The European Commission said in a statement: “We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers’ contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured.” The European bid to obtain supplies of the AstraZeneca jab produced in the US comes as the company struggles to meet its delivery targets for the EU following production problems. AstraZeneca has also said it intends to source half of its planned supply to the EU from elsewhere in the world, but it declined to comment on the EU effort to access its US production. The EU’s attempt to source more supplies follows months of problems with its vaccine roll out, which at one stage saw the jab restricted to under-65s by several European countries such as Germany, which reversed the policy this month. President Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, discussed increasing cooperation in the face of the pandemic on Friday. After the two leaders’ call the commission said that the two had a “strong interest” in working together to improve supply chains across the globe. Thierry Breton, EU internal market commissioner, has now been tasked to work with Jeffrey Zients, US co-ordinator of the Covid-19 response, on vaccine supply chain issues.

  • Letters to the Editor: Do evangelical teachings make believers vulnerable to QAnon?

    Pastors lamenting the hold of QAnon over some Christians might want to reexamine their teachings on the infallibility of the Bible.