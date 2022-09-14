Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, embraces mourner after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared an emotional hug with a mourner during a walk near Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Meghan Markle is like Princess Diana in more ways than just her fashion sense. In a viral video clip of the Duchess of Sussex greeting mourners at Windsor Castle, she shared a warm conversation and a touching embrace with a teenage girl who wanted to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II and “show [Meghan] […]
As Prince Harry mourns the death of his grandmother in the U.K., his wife Meghan Markle is right by his side.
Oprah Winfrey discussed her 2021 interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in light of Queen Elizabeth's death.
The royal biographer felt Feltz had an 'agenda to attack' her.
Oprah, who famously interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left the U.K., talks about potential for an end to their rift with the royal family.
Up to 100 employees that worked at Clarence House, the new King's former residence, were given redundancy notice during a service for the Queen in Scotland on Monday, The Guardian reports
Will the new reign of King Charles III bring new titles for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children? It could, if tradition continues.
The Guardian reported that dozens of Clarence House employees were put on redundancy notice during a church service for the late Queen this week.
