Meghan Markle identified the person who made racist remarks in confidential letters to King Charles: report

In a letter exchange between Meghan Markle and King Charles, the Duchess identified a “senior royal” who she says expressed “concerns” over her son Archie’s skin color.

A report published this weekend by The Telegraph detailed the exchange and added that Harry and Meghan felt they were treated “appallingly” following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles had first reached out to Markle in the wake of the March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Markle claimed there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born.”

The latest report indicates that in Markle’s reply letter, she made clear the identity of the person responsible for the comments. The new allegation, which describes the royal as “senior,” offers renewed speculation from the public as to who exactly it could have been.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen previously said that the person responsible was Charles himself, but the palace strongly refuted that statement.

In her letter, Markle allegedly told Charles that she didn’t intend to accuse the senior royal of racism — and understood they did not act “with malice” — but instead wanted to discuss unconscious bias within the family. According to The Telegraph report, Markle’s letter to the King was relatively warm, despite the fact that she believes the bullying and neglect toward her family have not been resolved.

While recent reports say the reason Markle is choosing not to attend the King’s coronation in May is because it falls on Archie’s birthday, The Telegraph suggests another factor may be that the Sussex children were not invited to take part in the ceremony.

Apparently, their exclusion contributed to Markle’s feeling that they were “playing second fiddle to the Waleses.”

The sentiment has grown since the death of the late Queen, which Harry has maintained he didn’t learn about until a public statement was made by the palace. Although the palace says differently, Prince Harry claims he did not learn about his grandmother’s death until he saw it on the BBC News website.