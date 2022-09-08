Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not travel to Scotland to see the Queen before she died

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not travel to Scotland to be with the Queen.

They did not join their husbands at Balmoral following the Queen's death, the BBC reported.

Kate Middleton will remain in Windsor where her children have their first day of school.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not travel to Scotland with Prince Harry and Prince William to be with the royal family following Queen Elizabeth's death, according to multiple reports.

Multiple members of the royal family traveled to her residence in Balmoral on Thursday, just hours before the Queen's death was announced to the public.

King Charles III, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, and Camilla; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Sussex; and Prince William and Prince Harry flocked to the late monarch. Harry arrived after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Thursday is the first day of school for the Dutchess of Cambridge's children, the BBC reported, as other royals made their way to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said on a live broadcast that Meghan "stayed" behind and remains in Windsor with Kate Middleton.

A representative for the Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A royal spokesperson earlier said that both Meghan and Harry would be traveling to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth.

Witchell speculated that "she might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it."

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw the royal family in June amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The King was reportedly emotional when he met his granddaughter Lilibet, who is named for her late great-grandmother.

King Charles III. AFP

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at 96 years old on Thursday according to a statement from Buckingham Palace shared with Insider.

In the same statement, the palace said King Charles III and the Queen Consort, would remain at Balmoral until Friday. The statement did not detail what the other members of the royal family's travel plans were.

Although Middleton and Markle did not gather with the royal family Thursday, they will likely attend the Queen's funeral, which will take place 10-12 days after her death.

