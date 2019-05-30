Meghan Markle 'most likely' headed to this U.S. city with baby Archie this summer

Archie's coming to America!

Meghan Markle is planning a trip to the United States, Us Weekly reports, and she'll likely bring her newborn baby, Archie Harrison, along for the trip.

The outlet cites an insider who says that Duchess Meghan is "planning on coming to the States," with her destination "most likely" being New York City, the site of her epic, celeb-filled baby shower back in February.

"As of now, the plan is for this to take place some time over the summer," the source said. "She'll see her mom and friends."

Though Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, lives in Los Angeles, traveling to the Big Apple instead of California makes sense for the duchess, as it's a much shorter trip to make with her baby.

Earlier reports claimed that "it's just as important" for Meghan that Archie learns "about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she's comfortable taking him on a plane."

In addition to a reported trip to America, Meghan and Harry are also apparently planning to travel with their son to South Africa before the end of the year. The Daily Mail reports that "people have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming" and that "early preparations have begun" for their arrival.

For now, however, Meghan continues to keep a low-profile while on maternity leave. Her husband, Prince Harry, has made several public outings since the couple welcomed their first child together in early May, but Meghan has only been seen once, when they made their official debut as parents for a brief photo-call two days after she gave birth.

Royal experts predict that she could make her official return to public life at next month's Trooping the Colour on June 8.