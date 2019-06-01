Trump Appears Surprised By Meghan Markle's 'Nasty' Digs About Him

President Donald Trump told Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid Friday that he had no idea that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had made “nasty” comments about him.

He also said outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May bungled Brexit, that he supports controversial right-winger Boris Johnson to replace her and that, as far as climate change goes, “I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now.”

Trump was told during an interview with The Sun in the Oval Office that Markle had threatened in 2016 to move to Canada if he got elected. She blasted him during the campaign as “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“It turned out she moved to Britain” instead to marry Prince Harry, quipped interviewer Tom Newton Dunn.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump replied.

Markle, who gave birth to baby Archie earlier this month, is not meeting with the president during his three-day state visit to London beginning Monday. The Sun reporter chalked it up to “maternity leave.”

The president, who’s also taking his adult children and their spouses on the trip, insisted he is “really loved in the UK,” where tens of thousands of people protested his visit last year. Police are gearing for a similar response this trip.

Asked how he would approach the climate change issue when talking with environmental advocate Prince Charles, Trump — who has called global warming a “Chinese hoax” — boasted of a healthy environment under his watch.

“I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now,” Trump said. “Our air and our water are doing very well — up, meaning up positively, in the last two years, and we are doing very well on climate. We hope that other countries can do so well.”

He added: “You know, it is a big atmosphere, and frankly, if one country is going to be bad and other countries are going to be good, the country that is good gets penalized, which isn’t fair.”

Trump didn’t specify which countries he considers “bad.”

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on global warming and has significantly rolled back regulations protecting the environment. The president is also cracking down on the dissemination of information and study of climate change. At the same time, the U.S. is being pummeled by an increasing number of extreme weather incidents that scientists link to the effects of climate change.

He also noted that he’s a big supporter of former Foreign Secretary Johnson to become the next prime minister.

The Sun called Trump’s “intervention” in the upcoming vote (which starts in just days) a “major breach of protocol — that risks “sparking a full-blown diplomatic rift” between the UK and Washington if the “mop-haired former London mayor fails to take the Tory crown.”

Trump claimed May bungled Brexit by giving too much control to the European Union. May said last year that Trump encouraged her to “sue” the EU.

Trump told The Sun: “I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition.”

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.