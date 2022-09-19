Meghan Markle was photographed crying at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan Markle cried at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Meghan was photographed crying at the funeral, which 2,000 people attended.

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter is named after the late monarch.

Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The late monarch's State Funeral took place on Monday. World leaders and royal family members were among the 2,000 people who gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's casket is carried into her funeral at Westminster Abbey. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare royal appearance at the funeral, with Harry walking behind his grandmother's casket.

Meghan stood with Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George ahead of the ceremony.

The solemn affair seemed to make Markle emotional, as she was photographed with a tear running down her face at the funeral.

In another shot, she seems to wipe her face as she stands next to Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, though her funeral hat blocks the view of her face.

Meghan Markle seemed to wipe away a tear beneath her hat. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

Although Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family has been strained in recent years, the couple has gone out of their way to make clear they were on good terms with Queen Elizabeth.

Harry said his grandmother and grandfather did not make racist remarks about Archie, and the couple shared that they FaceTimed the monarch regularly while they were in California and she was in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also named their daughter, Lilibet, after the Queen with her blessing. Lilibet was the Queen's family nickname.

There have also been signs the royal family may be trying to turn over a new leaf with Meghan and Harry in light of the Queen's death.

King Charles III sent love to the couple in his first address as monarch, Prince William invited the couple to join him and Kate on a walkabout at Windsor after the Queen's death, and the king made an exception for Harry to wear his military uniform at a vigil for the Queen although he is no longer a working royal.

