Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Zoellner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)
(Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Santa Barbara home was breached twice by an unwanted visitor in December, TMZ reported.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly caught trespassing on the property of the $14m home (£10m) located in Montecito, California, law enforcement officials told the tabloid.

The man, who is reportedly an Ohio resident, first breached the property on Christmas Eve and he was let off with a warning by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department. But he was then arrested on 26 December after trespassing on the property again.

The Independent has contacted the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department for a comment.

The sheriff's department charged the man with one count of trespassing, TMZ reported. He reportedly drove from Ohio to Santa Barbara in order to access the property.

Read more: Palace ‘appoints outside lawyers’ to probe Meghan’s bullying claims

Revelations about the reported trespassing incident come after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey about the security concerns he and his family have faced in recent years.

When speaking to Oprah, Prince Harry detailed an especially stressful situation in 2020 after the Daily Mail revealed his family's location in Vancouver, Canada, when they left the United Kingdom.

"Suddenly it dawned on me, 'Hang on, the borders could be closed. ... The world knows where we are. It's not safe, it's not secure, we probably need to get out of here," Prince Harry said, referencing the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was why he, Meghan, and their son, Archie, moved into a Los Angeles home provided by film mogul Tyler Perry, who also gave the couple a security team to use while they figured out their situation.

"We didn't have a plan," Meghan told Oprah, adding that the invitation from the close friend "gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."

Security concerns mounted for the royal couple prior to them stepping back from duties. Meghan revealed that the couple learning their son would not receive security protection led them to their decision to step back.

"We haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder," Meghan said. "[The institution] allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

The couple has received backlash for accepting deals from companies like Netflix and Spotify after they used "privacy" as one reason for stepping back from their royal duties. But Prince Harry defended their latest business ventures and why they've needed the deals in order to afford security, stating those deals were initially "not part of the plan".

"That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us," he added.

Money left to Prince Harry in a trust set up by his mother, Princess Diana, also allowed the couple to settle in Santa Barbara after being cut off from Buckingham Palace, he said.

"And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe," Prince Harry added.

Recommended Stories

  • How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

    After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as 'senior' members of the Royal Family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented lifestyle for Royals in Montecito,...

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ former president told aide

  • Anti-vaxxers try to hijack death of boxing legend Marvin Hagler, falsely claiming he died from vaccine side-effects

    Marvelous Marvin’s family say he died of natural causes

  • Vaccines drive optimism about containing COVID-19 pandemic — CBS News poll

    Most want to be vaccinated, but Republicans are more hesitant.

  • Biden says of Cuomo investigation: "We should see what it brings."

    Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden did not call for the New York governor's immediate resignation.

  • Justin Bieber says he doesn’t have a mobile phone because he doesn’t ‘owe anybody anything’

    Singer said he got rid of his phone to establish ‘boundaries’

  • 17,500 chain stores closed last year in pandemic retail carnage

    The crisis in retail caused by the pandemic forced more than 17,500 chain stores to close last year, with the total set to keep rising. Almost 10,000 stores were lost from high streets, shopping centres and retail parks, with 17,532 shuttling their doors for the last time, while 7,655 opened up. According to research from PwC and the Local Data Company the net deficit of 9,877 - the highest on record - equates to 48 stores closing every day, compared with 21 opening. Although the deficit - which compares with an annual drop of just 1,000 per year in 2015 - was described as “expected” because of coronavirus, the study warned that further retail carnage is likely. “Worryingly, the real impact of the pandemic is yet to be felt as some stores ‘temporarily closed’ during lockdowns, but considered as open in the research, are unlikely to return.” The results came from studying 208,000 outlets operated by “multiple retailers”, defined as having five or more shops across the UK.

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Twitter users flag bug where accounts are banned if they tweet ‘Memphis’

    Tweeting the word resulted in some users being automatically banned from the site

  • Prince William's kids honor Princess Diana for Mother's Day in UK

    Sunday marked Mother's Day in the United Kingdom and to celebrate their grandmother, the late Princess Diana, Prince William's kids wrote touching letters to her. On their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared Prince George's, Prince Louis' and Princess Charlotte's sweet messages they wrote on handmade cards to Diana. This year Mother's Day will be different once again.

  • How Biden, Republicans and public health leaders are trying to persuade GOP skeptics to get their Covid vaccinations

    Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, a physician, said it's important "to assure people that there were no safety short steps in the development of this vaccine."

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Host Trevor Noah Opens Grammys by Hoping ‘This Is All About What 2021 Can Be’

    The host of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah, opened the show by acknowledging the nature of the socially distanced ceremony, but still struck a hopeful note as he pointed to the healing role music played during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ll be your host tonight as we celebrate the last 10 […]

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • Prince William’s Response to the Prince Harry Interview Broke Royal Protocol in a Major Way

    It appears that Prince William broke royal protocol in his response to a reporter about Prince Harry & Meghan...

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.