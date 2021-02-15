Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting 2nd child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child. Their first son, Archie, will turn 2 in May. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year. One of the reasons reportedly was that they wanted to live as a normal family. Meghan Markle, 39, revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a New York Times essay in November.

