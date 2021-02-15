Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting 2nd child

Harold Maass

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child. Their first son, Archie, will turn 2 in May. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year. One of the reasons reportedly was that they wanted to live as a normal family. Meghan Markle, 39, revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a New York Times essay in November.

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice
GOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump won
Republicans are leaving the light on for Trump