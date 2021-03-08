Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they left the royal family due to a 'lack of support and lack of understanding.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Five years after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, the couple sat down with Oprah to talk about life after leaving the royal family. Ben STANSALL/WPA Pool/Getty Images/CBS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal love story began in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

During a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Prince Harry said his relationship with Meghan Markle moved quickly when they first started dating since many of their dates were at home with "no distractions." Rumors swirled for weeks until the pair finally confirmed their relationship in November that year.

A little over two years later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a televised royal wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel. However, their fairytale love story was filled with ups and downs.

Following ruthless scrutiny from the press and months of speculation about how the two were adapting to their new life as working royals, the pair released a joint statement in January 2020 saying they would be taking a "step back" from their royal positions and becoming financially independent.

The couple is now expecting their second child, a girl, and recently gave a sit-down, tell-all interview to Oprah on March 7.

Here's a timeline of their relationship, marriage, and exit from royal life.

July 2016: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set up on a blind date, and during the early days of their relationship, things go from "0 to 60."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Getty/Dan Kitwood

A mutual friend set them up on a blind date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse.

In their first sit-down interview as a couple, Markle told the BBC in 2017 that she didn't know much about the prince or the royal family before the date.

"Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family," she said. "I didn't know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, 'Well, is he nice?' Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn't seem like it would make sense."

In an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February 2021, Prince Harry recalled how serious the pair got within their first two months of dating.

"The second date I was starting to think: This is pretty special," Prince Harry told the host.

"Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down," he said. "All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually, once you become a couple you venture out to dinners, to the cinema, and everything else. So, everything was done back to front with us."

"There were no distractions, and that was great, that was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 like in the first two months," the royal added.

October 2016: It is first reported that the two are dating.

Prince Harry in 2016. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The Sunday Express reported that the country's single prince was dating American actress, philanthropist, and blogger Meghan Markle. A source told the publication that he was "happier than he's been for many years."

November 2016: Markle calls herself the "luckiest girl in the world."

Meghan Markle leaves the "Today" show taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios in July 2016. Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

While they still had not publicly announced they were dating, Meghan made headlines when she told The Vancouver Sun in a Q&A that "my cup runneth over and I'm the luckiest girl in the world!"

November 2016: Prince Harry secretly visits Markle in Toronto, Canada, while she's filming "Suits."

Meghan Markle at a "Suits" premiere in 2016. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While The Star reported that the pair attended a Halloween party in the city, Us Weekly reported that Markle and Harry stayed put in her apartment all weekend.

November 2016: Markle reportedly meets Harry's father, Prince Charles, for the first time.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry in 2016. Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

People reported that Meghan met Harry's dad, Prince Charles, and that an "engagement was a possibility."

November 2016: Kensington Palace releases a statement confirming Harry and Markle's relationship while calling out the "wave of abuse and harassment" directed at her.

Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Harry released a statement confirming that he was dating Markle but slammed the press coverage surrounding her and their relationship. He noted that much of the coverage had been sexist and racist, as Markle is a biracial woman.

The statement said, in part, "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his."

November 2016: Responding to reports he was not happy with Harry's decision to speak out, Prince William issues a statement giving the couple his support.

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William in 2016. Steve Parsons/Pool/Getty Images

After reports that Prince William was not happy with Harry's decision to go public about his relationship with Markle, William disputed the claims and said he was supportive of Harry's decision to speak out about Meghan and the abuse she was receiving in the press.

"The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him," the rare statement read.

December 2016: The two are seen enjoying a Christmas date in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Markle and Harry were spotted ringing in some holiday cheer by picking out a Christmas tree, and seeing the Christmas lights in London. Later, they attended the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime."

January 2017: Markle meets Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in 2016. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry introduced his girlfriend to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her daughter at the beginning of 2017. Markle apparently "adored" Charlotte.

Prince George was away at nursery school, so she missed meeting him, according to The Sun.

January 2017: They visit the small Norwegian town of Tromvik on their first vacation together.

The Northern Lights. Shutterstock

According to Norwegian media reports at the time, they stayed at the luxurious Tromvik Lodge, which gives panoramic views of the Norwegian Sea and the northern lights.

A friend told The Sun, "Harry wanted to make this first holiday something Meg will never forget."

April 2017: Markle shuts down her lifestyle blog.

Meghan Markle on "Suits" in 2017. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Markle announced that she was shutting down her lifestyle blog, "The Tig." Her post was sweet yet vague, so many hopped to the assumption that this meant she and Harry would be getting engaged. But People reported that she was just too busy to keep it up.

May 2017: The couple kisses publicly for the first time after Harry competed in a polo match.

Prince Harry takes part in Audi Polo Challenge in 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Us Weekly reported the pair was spotted kissing in the parking lot after the annual Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. Harry was participating while Markle cheered from the sidelines.

May 2017: Markle is Harry's date at Pippa Middleton's wedding reception.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

Harry took a three-hour, 100-mile round trip to pick up Markle and bring her to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception.

Markle did not attend the ceremony because Pippa had a "no ring, no bring" policy, but the break between the ceremony and the reception allowed Harry to pick her up and bring her later for the "less-formal" reception.

September 2017: Markle confirms the relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair and says they're "in love."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in September 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

"We're a couple," Markle said in the October issue of Vanity Fair. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy."

She added that they had been "very quietly dating" for six months before reports of the relationship emerged.

September 2017: The couple is finally seen out in public together, and they appear very much in love.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

After more than a year of dating, Markle and Harry attended a tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. They were seen holding hands, whispering to each other, and smiling.

November 2017: Prince Harry proposes to Markle at their home while she is cooking a roast chicken.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring. Getty Images

According to the couple, the proposal happened quite spontaneously.

"It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," Prince Harry later told the BBC.

Markle added, "[We were] trying to roast a chicken and it just — just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

Harry continued, "She didn't even let me finish, she said 'can I say yes, can I say yes' and then were hugs. I had the ring in my finger and I was like 'can I — can I give you the ring?' She goes — 'oh yes the ring.'"

November 27, 2017: They announce their engagement to the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The world was delighted when the couple announced their engagement on November 27.

The news came via a statement from Kensington Palace and Clarence House, and the couple posed for celebratory photos.

The statement also announced they would be getting married on May 19, 2018.

December 2017: The pair makes their first royal appearance as a couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December 2017. Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

For their first official public engagement, the pair greeted onlookers in Nottingham, England.

December 2017: A few weeks later, Markle breaks royal precedent by celebrating Christmas with Harry's family, even though they are not yet married.

The royal family and Meghan Markle in December 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal fiancés are not typically included in official royal Christmas activities, but Queen Elizabeth invited Markle to join the family at her Sandringham estate.

"It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it," Harry told BBC Radio 4 in an interview a few days later. "The family loved having her there."

It was also the first time that Markle was photographed with Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

March 2018: In the months leading up to their May wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at a number of public engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

They traveled all over the United Kingdom and even made a surprise appearance in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March.

May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - but Markle later says they actually married three days before.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the royal wedding. WPA Pool/Getty

Celebrities, including Oprah, Serena Williams, and Elton John, were invited to the celebrations, while thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to wave at the couple, who arrived at the reception via a horse-drawn carriage.

Markle's wedding dress was designed by Givenchy, one of her favorite designers. Her veil featured a motif of different embroidered flowers, including the California state flower. Her bouquet contained forget-me-nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flower.

In their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said she and Harry had actually married three days before the wedding at Windsor Castle.

"No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.' So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," she said.

October 2018: The royals announce Markle is pregnant with their first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Rather than live in Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, the couple decided to move slightly further afield from the royal family and settled at Frogmore House.

The couple spent millions of dollars in taxpayer funds renovating the home for their growing family, which they eventually paid back in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, according to Insider.

October 2018: The couple tours Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand for 16 days.

Meghan performing the Hongi with the governor-general of New Zealand. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During the jam-packed tour, Meghan Markle performed a traditional greeting, the Hongi, with the governor-general of New Zealand, pictured.

The couple also cuddled with koalas in Sydney, met with youth mental health organizations, took part in traditional ceremonies, met foreign leaders, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Wellington, New Zealand.

December 2018: Prince Harry and Markle celebrate Christmas with the royals, dispelling rumors that there is a rift in the family.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas church services in 2018. Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

The couple's appearance at Christmas services temporarily halted rumors that they were on the outs with the royal family, namely Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

January 2019: Unbeknownst to the public, Meghan is struggling with her mental health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of "TOTEM" at Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019. Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though they looked the picture of happiness from the outside looking in, Markle would later reveal in her tell-all interview with Oprah in March 2021 that just before attending this event at Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019, she had expressed concern to Prince Harry over her mental health and not "[wanting] to be alive anymore."

"We had to go to an official event. We had to go to this event at the Royal Albert Hall, and a friend said, 'I know you don't look at pictures, but, oh, my God, you guys look so great...'" she said. "I zoomed in, and what I saw was the truth of what that moment was, because right before we had to leave for that, I had just had that conversation with Harry that morning, and it was the next day that I talked to the institution."

"It was like, 'These are the thoughts that I'm having in the middle of the night that are very clear ... And I'm scared, because this is very real. This isn't some abstract idea. This is methodical, and this is not who I am.' But we had to go to this event, and I remember him saying, 'I don't think you can go.' And I said, 'I can't be left alone,'" she said.

"And that picture, if you zoom in, what I see is how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine. You can see the whites of our knuckles, because we are smiling and doing our job, but we're both just trying to hold on. And every time that those lights went down in that royal box, I was just weeping, and he was gripping my hand."

May 2019: Prince Harry and Markle's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photo call on May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry broke from royal tradition by skipping the post-birth photo-call on the hospital steps. But outside Windsor Castle, Harry gushed to the media about his newborn son and how proud he was of his wife.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," he told the media. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing."

They appeared for their photo-call with Archie three days later. Archie also did not receive a royal title, and details about his christening or godparents were not released publicly.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted their son to be as normal as possible to begin with, hence no use of the title Earl of Dumbarton," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said at the time.

However, Markle told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that the choice to not give Archie a royal title was not their own and that he was also refused security upon his birth.

October 2019: Meghan and Harry announce they are suing Associated Newspapers after the Daily Mail published a private letter sent by Markle to her father.

Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry. Kristy Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences—a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the prince wrote in a statement.

It added, "Though we have continued to put on a brave face—as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

September 2019: The royal couple tour Malawi, Angola, and South Africa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meeting with Graca Machel in South Africa on October 2, 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While touring South Africa, the royal couple met with Nelson Mandela's widow, Graca Machel.

Archie accompanied the royal couple on the trip, which took them to Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, and other famous sites. At the time, Archie was only 6 months old, which made him one of the youngest royals to ever go on a royal tour, according to The Times.

September 2019: Markle and Prince Harry also spend a few days in Botswana, which holds special significance for the couple.

Prince Harry helps local schoolchildren plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana on September 26, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool /Getty Images

"It was three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars," Prince Harry said in the couple's engagement interview. "She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

Markle's engagement ring features two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection, in addition to a center jewel from a conflict-free diamond supplier in Botswana.

October 2019: Multiple news outlets report that Harry and Markle will take a six-week break from royal duties and spend the holidays in Canada with her mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At the time the reports were published, a royal source told CNN that the couple was planning to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Though the royals themselves didn't confirm this report, Markle did speak about how the pressure of constantly being in the public eye was affecting her.

"Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she told ITV reporter Tom Bradby, according to CNN.

January 2020: The couple shares their decision to be "financially independent" and take a "step back" from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January 2020. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the statement read. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

In the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah, Prince Harry revealed the primary reasons for them leaving their royal roles was a "lack of support and lack of understanding" from both the media and the royal family.

January 2020: Prince Harry speaks about the decision to step back from his royal duties, saying, "There really was no other option."

Prince Harry makes a speech as Sentebale held an event on January 19, 2020. Chris Jackson/Getty Image

"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," the duke said during a private dinner for his charity Sentebale. "I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

March 2020: Markle and Prince Harry return to the UK for their final engagements as senior royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In an iconic photo taken by photographer Samir Hussein, the pair wore coordinating blue outfits while looking happier than ever. The romantic snap, taken at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, was quickly shared by fans across the internet.

"I've taken many photos I'm really proud of, but in terms of the huge interest in the subjects and the response I've had, this is probably the most iconic photo I've taken," Hussein said in a statement.

March 2020: They also attend the Commonwealth Day service alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, but the mood is noticeably "frostier."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Service. Phil Harris/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was the first and final official engagement the "Fab Four" — the nickname given to the two royal couples — participated in after Markle and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider that the interactions between the couples, or lack thereof, were visibly "frosty." The couples acted noticeably cold to one another, barely making eye contact or speaking to one another, despite being seated just one row apart.

April 2020: The royal couple cuts all ties with four British tabloids.

British tabloid newspapers The Sun, The Daily Mail, others. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

On April 20, Prince Harry and Markle announced they would no longer engage with or respond to inquiries from journalists from the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Express, explaining they no longer wished to "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

That same month, they also announced their plans to launch a non-profit, Archewell, named after their son.

July 2020: Harry and Markle purchase their first home together in Santa Barbara, California.

Santa Barbara, California. Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

According to Vogue, the pair settled in the private and exclusive neighborhood of Montecito. The publication also reported that, according to property records, the royal couple bought their 14,500-square-foot home for $14.65 million.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a spokesperson for the couple told Insider in August 2020.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

August 2020: Markle and Harry plant flowers in honor of Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planting flowers at the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles via The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

According to Insider, Harry and Markle planted forget-me-nots, which is widely known as Princess Diana's favorite flower, alongside children at the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles, which provides support to local low-income families.

Princess Diana died more than 23 years ago, on August 31, 1997, from injuries sustained after a car crash in Paris. Prince Harry has been vocal about the impact his mother's death had on him and receiving therapy to help process his grief.

September 2020: It's announced that Markle and Prince Harry have founded their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix.

Netflix. Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to The New York Times, the couple plans to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's programming under their new business.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan told the outlet. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

November 2020: Markle pens an op-ed revealing she had a miscarriage in July.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. AP/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx

In a New York Times essay titled "The Losses We Share," Markle opened up about the "unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few" she had after having a miscarriage over the summer.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote. "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

December 2020: The couple shares a Christmas card from their new home in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

In the same month the couple sent out their family Christmas card — which was not shared publicly — they also won one of their first legal battles over paparazzi pics of their son, Archie.

"As explained in today's hearing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash UK," a spokesperson for Schillings, the legal representation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement to Town & Country.

February 14, 2021: Meghan Markle wins her case against Associated Newspapers and thanks her husband for his support.

Meghan Markle. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practiced," she wrote in a statement.

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep," she continued.

In the statement, she thanked Harry, and others, for their support.

At the time, a spokesperson for the newspaper told Insider: "We are very surprised by today's summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial."

"We are carefully considering the judgment's contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal," the spokesperson added.

February 14, 2021: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their second child.

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared by representatives for the couple. Misan Harriman; Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © 2021

The news that Meghan and Harry were expecting their second child was first reported by People and later confirmed in a statement to Insider.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Insider in an email.

In Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, the couple revealed they are expecting a girl, due in the summer. The baby will be eighth in line to the throne.

February 19, 2021: Buckingham Palace confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer work on behalf of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020. Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

In addition to losing their involvement with numerous UK charities and patronages, Prince Harry will lose his honorary military appointments with The Royal Marines, the RAF Honington, and the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.

People reported that the couple will retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and will still be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness, though they do not actively use either of their titles.

In a statement released by Prince Harry and Markle, the couple said they "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," they concluded.

March 2021: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down, tell-all interview with Oprah airs in the US and the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. CBS

On March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first sit-down interview since leaving the royal family, titled "Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special," aired on CBS in the US. The next day, the special interview aired in the UK.

The couple talked about everything from parenthood to life after leaving the royal family and the pressure they faced prior to doing so.

In one part of the interview, Prince Harry compared himself to his mother, Princess Diana, and the struggles they both faced being a part of the royal family.

"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said in the interview. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

Markle also opened up about how she was "naive" before entering the royal family, her struggle with mental health while serving as a senior royal, and "concerns" from the royal family about "how dark [Archie's] skin might be."

