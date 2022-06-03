Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skip Jubilee luncheon after being booed at their first royal event in years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't receiving the warmest welcome in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities, which celebrate her 70 years on the British throne.

On Friday, Harry and Markle attended the national service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral as part of the celebrations. The Queen pulled out of attending the service on Thursday after feeling some "discomfort," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The service marks Harry and Markle's first joint public appearance with the royal family in two years following their step back as senior members of the monarchy and move to the US. They arrived in the UK with their children, Archie and Lili, on Wednesday, according to Vanity Fair.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

They attended Trooping the Colour on Thursday but did not greet fans on the balcony with other senior members of the royal family.

Their return to a formal royal event was seemingly not met with a positive reaction, as a video published by the New York Post shows crowds booing the duke and duchess as they left the thanksgiving service on Friday.

The couple skipped a royal luncheon following the service, according to The Mirror.

Harry and Markle also appeared to be distant with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the event. They seemingly did not speak at the service despite being in the same room.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rumors have swirled for years that there is a rift in Harry and William's relationship, and in the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle said Middleton made her cry during the week of her wedding.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

