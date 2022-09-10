Meghan Markle reportedly postpones the next episode of her podcast and ditches a 'Tonight Show' appearance as the UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit during her visit to the UK. Peter Byrne/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled a TV appearance and postponed the next episode of her podcast.

Abrupt changes to her schedule follow the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Markle and Prince Harry were in Britain this week visiting various charities.

Meghan Markle has reportedly pushed back the release of a new episode of her podcast and canceled a talk-show appearance after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was already in the UK with Prince Harry, 37, when the Queen died at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday. They had flown from their home in Montecito, Los Angeles to carry out various charity visits, a spokesperson for the couple previously told Insider.

But in the aftermath of the death of the Queen, what was supposed to be a weeklong trip has been subject to major change with Markle and Harry now staying in the UK until after the Queen's funeral, a spokesperson for the couple said.

It's not yet been confirmed when the funeral will be held.

With the couple remaining in the UK during the period of national mourning, Page Six reported that Markle has canceled an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on September 20.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The outlet reported that she and Harry were due to be in New York City, where the show is taped, to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

What's more, it's been reported that Markle is postponing the upcoming episode of her new podcast "Archetypes," which has been released weekly since August 23.

The last episode, which featured Markle and Mindy Kaling discussing the stigma of single woman, was released on Tuesday – prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Toward the end of the latest episode, Markle teased that in the upcoming episode she was speaking to comedian Margaret Cho and TV personality Lisa Ling to discuss the "dragon lady" trope.

If postponed, it's not clear when Markle will decide to release new episodes of the podcast.

