Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has revealed that she was left suicidal and palace staff ignored pleas for help after seizing her keys and passport.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that while in the royal family she had “methodical” thoughts about taking her own life, but that when she approached senior officials to get help she was told it would not be good optics.

She then explained that the royal family had taken her passport, her keys and her driving license when she married Harry, and she felt she could not get help on her own.

Meghan says she then reached out to a friend of Diana’s to talk to.

“Yes, this was very clear and very scary. I did not know who to turn to. One of the people I reached out to, who has been a friend and a confidante, was one of Diana’s best friends. Who else could understand what it is actually like on the inside,” said Meghan.

Meghan said that one one occasion she and Harry were due at an event at the Royal Albert hall and he told her she did not have to go with him.

“He said don’t go, and I said I can’t be left alone,” she said.

She then said that when the lights went down at the event she sat in the dark and wept, while Harry held her hand to get her through it.

An emotional Meghan told Oprah that her time in Buckingham Palace was a reason why people should always be kind, as it is hard to know what others are going through behind closed doors.

Oprah later asked Harry how he had felt when Meghan had told him she felt suicidal, and he admitted he was “ashamed” of admitting it to his family.

“I had no idea what to do. I was terrified, I was not prepared for that, I went to a dark place as well,” said Harry.

“I wanted to be there for her, I was terrified.”

Oprah then asked Harry if he had talked to the royal family about Meghan’s mental health situation.

“No, that was not a conversation that would be had. I guess I was ashamed of admitting it to them. I don’t know whether they’ve had the same feelings or thoughts. It is a very trapping environment they are stuck in,” he said.

“The family have a mentality of, ‘This is how it is, you can’t change it, we’ve all been through it.’ But what was different here was the race element. That triggered the conversations with my family and palace staff where I said: ‘This is not going to end well.’”

Harry then said that it “hurts” his family never spoke out publicly in support of Meghan, but he is “acutely aware of how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them.”

You can contact the following organisations for support with your mental health in the UK: Mind, NHS, Samaritans. In the US, Mental Health America has useful resources.

