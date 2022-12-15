Meghan Markle says Beyoncé texted her after her Oprah interview to tell her she was 'selected to break generational curses'

Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March, 2021 (L) and Meghan Markle on a tour of Tonga in October, 2018 (R). Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle said Beyoncé texted her in support after her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The moment Meghan received a text from the pop star was shared in episode 6 of "Harry & Meghan."

Meghan said Beyoncé told her she believes she was "selected to break generational curses."

Meghan Markle said she received a supportive text from Beyoncé the day after her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021.

The exchange between the Duchess of Sussex and the pop star was shared in the final episode of "Harry & Meghan," released on Thursday. In the episode, viewers are shown footage of Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, watching the interview that contained several royal bombshells for the first time.

During their interview with Winfrey, Meghan spoke about the mental-health struggles she said she faced while living in the UK and how she felt "silenced" by the royal family, Insider previously reported.

The sixth episode of the docuseries also showed what the day after the interview aired was like for the couple — and it included a moment in which Meghan looked at her phone and said Beyoncé had texted her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix.

"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan said, appearing to read out the text to Harry. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability."

Meghan added that Beyoncé told her in the text that she believes the duchess was "selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

It's not the first time Beyoncé has shown her support for Meghan. In 2019, the star posted a photograph of herself and Jay-Z standing in front of a portrait of Meghan styled like the Mona Lisa.

In the caption of the post, shared after the couple won a Brit Award, she congratulated the Duchess of Sussex on her first pregnancy: "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy!"

