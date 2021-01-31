Meghan Markle says changing of her name on Archie's birth certificate was 'dictated' by Buckingham Palace

Robert Mendick
Meghan Markle (right) says changing of her name on Archie&#39;s birth certificate (left) was &#39;dictated&#39; by Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle (right) says changing of her name on Archie's birth certificate (left) was 'dictated' by Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Sussex said yesterday the changing of her name on her child’s birth certificate was "dictated" by Buckingham Palace as she launched another tirade against tabloid newspapers.

It emerged on Sunday that the Duchess’s given first names "Rachel Meghan" were removed from son Archie’s birth certificate in June 2019, a month after he was born.

The Duchess said it was "offensive" to suggest she had wanted to be "nameless" on her own child’s birth certificate.

On the original certificate, registered on May 17 2019, the Duchess gave her name as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex".

But 19 days later on June 5, the Royal couple submitted alterations to both their names.

The Duchess's name was "corrected" to merely read "Her Royal Highness Duchess of Sussex".

Prince Harry’s name was also changed to insert the word "Prince" which had been left out of the original.

The alteration prompted speculation over why the birth certificate was altered.

That in turn led to the Duchess, who now lives in California with Prince Harry and their son, issuing an astonishing attack on tabloids "and their carnival of so-called experts".

She said the change was forced on the couple by Buckingham Palace officials.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - Dominic Lipinski/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - Dominic Lipinski/PA

A spokeswoman for the Duchess said: "The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.

"To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive.

"There’s a lot going on in the world - let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait."

It remains unclear why the certificate was altered.

The Duchess of Cambridge gives her name as "Catherine Elizabeth her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge" on her children’s birth certificates.

In contrast, Diana, Princess of Wales, simply gave her name as "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales" on Prince William’s birth certificate.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace sources suggested that a "clerical error and nothing more than that" was to blame for the alteration to Archie’s certificate.

The Telegraph understands that the Duchess of Sussex altered all her official documents - including her US passport - following her marriage.

In some cases she remains "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" such as on the Archewell audio podcast following a deal signed with Spotify.

Adding to the complexity, although still entitled to call herself Her Royal Highness, part of the agreement after so-called Megxit when the couple left to the US, they agreed not to actually use the HRH titles.

Lady Colin Campbell, a Royal author who spotted the amendment, had told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

Michael Rhodes, editor of Peerage News blog and an authority on Royal naming convention, told The Telegraph that Royal birth certificates had varied over the years with regards to the "title and style of the mother’s name".

Mr Rhodes said: "It's not set in stone. However, I fail to see why Archie's certificate required any alterations. No status is changed because of it.

"Meghan became HRH The Duchess of Sussex upon marriage and remains so. The inclusion of maternal christian names however is required for non royal birth certs."

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: "As far as I know this is unprecedented. But why it has been done is a bit of a mystery."

Christopher Wilson, a Royal historian and author, said he too was baffled. "It is a peculiar thing to do," he said.

The official erasure of "Rachel" and "Markle" comes at a time when she is caught up in a legal battle with a tabloid newspaper involving her estranged father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess is suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing extracts of a letter to her father following her wedding which he failed to attend. Mr Markle will testify as a witness for the Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess was born "Rachel Meghan Markle" in California - the name that was read out when she married Prince Harry at a ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle broadcast around the globe.

It is thought she ditched Rachel after embarking on her acting career as Meghan Markle.

The birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has not been without controversy.

The couple refused to say at first where the child was born.

It was claimed the Duchess had hoped for a home birth but the child was delivered at the Portland Hospital, a private hospital in central London.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell adviser says GOP should cut ties with Marjorie Taylor Greene to make her ‘most useless congressperson’

    Georgia congresswoman says she has the ‘full support’ of Donald Trump

  • Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt.

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Lincoln Project co-founder accused of 'exploiting his power' with sexually provocative online messages

    John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run presidential campaigns for the late Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) in 2000 and 2008 and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) in 2016, has been accused of online harassment by 21 men, The New York Times reports. In interviews, the men said that over the course of several years Weaver — who is also a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group formed by Republicans (he is no longer involved with the group — sent unsolicited and sexually provocative over the internet. The exchanges reportedly did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and the men did not accuse Weaver of unlawful conduct, the Times notes, but they did describe being "preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work." Weaver even sent messages to a 14-year-old boy, eventually inviting him to come to Las Vegas with him after he turned 18. One of the men who received messages from Weaver last year when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job politics said "it just seemed like he was exploiting his power." The Times' provided new, specific details about the situation, but allegations of Weaver's solicitations were first reported earlier this month by The American Conservative. In response, Weaver acknowledged sending the inappropriate messages and apologized. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Arkansas' Republican governor praises Biden administration's 'seamless' vaccine distributionDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia despite fierce crackdown

    Thousands are rallying across Russia as nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny continue to grow. For the second straight weekend, Russians took to the streets on Sunday in the Far East and Siberia as Moscow geared up for the rally with a strict security lockdown. Defying minus 20 degrees temperatures, more than 6,000 people marched across Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, chanting “Down with the czar!” after riot police sealed off the main square. In Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, police pushed the crowds on the frozen Amur Bay where officers chased protesters in the snow. More than 500 arrests were reported across the country by Sunday morning.

  • Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

    Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. "We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

  • Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow

    The storm will also cause near-hurricane force wind gusts and major coastal flooding.

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement in the center of Moscow on Sunday. Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 after flying back to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning.

  • U.S. aviation groups urge White House against COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

    A coalition of airline, travel and aerospace industries and union and airport groups on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden not to impose new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic flights. The federal government has been mulling additional measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and officials said this week health agencies are "actively looking" at such testing. The industry, airport and union groups said in a letter to the White House that requiring tests before domestic air travel "is unwarranted."

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here - his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." Trump seems open to the idea, but aides are reportedly against it. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comArkansas' Republican governor praises Biden administration's 'seamless' vaccine distributionDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicThe reality of Brexit

  • Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

    Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents. The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shots in these places are far along in vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. CVS and Walgreens have started a massive vaccination push in nearly all states, and they say they are proceeding on schedule.

  • U.N. lists candidates to run Libya's transitional government until this year's vote

    Participants at Libya's U.N.-sponsored peace talks have approved a list of candidates seeking to lead a transitional government that will prepare the North African state for a national election at the end of 2021, the United Nations said. The transitional government will oversee preparations for the vote that aims to end a decade of chaos and conflict that has left Libya split down the middle and hammered its vital oil exports on which the country's economy depends. The 75 participants at talks in Switzerland, ranging from regional and tribal figures to representatives of political factions, will vote next week to pick a three-person presidential council and a prime minister.

  • EU: AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses

    Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said Sunday. The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for, triggering a spat between AstraZeneca and the EU last week. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with seven vaccine makers Sunday that AstraZeneca will also begin deliveries one week sooner than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

  • Biden prepares to ditch Republicans on Covid relief package as GOP offers cut-price proposal

    ‘Yes, I believe that we do [have the votes],’ Senator Bernie Sanders says of party-line Covid relief proposal

  • Russia arrests over 4,700 at protests supporting opposition leader Navalny

    Tens of thousands took to the streets across Russia on Sunday to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have shaken the Kremlin. More than 4,700 people were detained by police, according to a monitoring group, and some were beaten.

  • Macron defends decision not to order third lockdown as third wave spreads

    President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown on Saturday, telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in COVID-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters. From Sunday, France will close it borders to all but essential travel to and from countries outside the European Union, while people arriving from within the bloc will have to show a negative test. But Macron has stopped short of ordering a new daytime lockdown, saying he wants to see first if other measures will be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • These Marines Devoted Their Lives to the Corps. Then They Were Singled Out for Having Children

    The Marine Corps has faced significant problems in terms of how women in the ranks are treated.