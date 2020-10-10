Meghan Markle says that the day of her now-famous candid interview, she was 'running a marathon' balancing mom and duchess responsibilities

A screenshot from Meghan Markle's interview from an October 2019 ITV News documentary. ITV News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed on an episode of the "Teenager Therapy" podcast that aired Saturday for World Mental Health Day.

Markle reflected on the interview she did for an ITV documentary in 2019, where she said: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK."

Nearly one year later, Markle revealed that the day of the interview, she felt like she was "running a marathon."

"I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, because there was no presentation — it was just, 'Here's where I am, I'm a mom who is with a 4-and-a-half-month-old baby, and we are tired.'" Markle said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an exclusive interview on the "Teenager Therapy" podcast in an episode that aired on Saturday in light of World Mental Health Day.

In the episode, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the stigma surrounding conversations about mental health and discussed how they prioritize mental wellbeing.

In one portion of the interview, one of the podcast's hosts asked Markle: "How are you?"

Markle responded: "Wasn't it funny? It was about a year ago that someone asked me that."

Markle was referencing a widely seen interview she did for an ITV News documentary released in October 2019, where journalist Tom Bradby asked Markle if she was OK, and she said: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK."

In the "Teenager Therapy" episode, Markle continued: "We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man, was I tired, and I was about to give Archie a bath, and we were heading home. A lot of people don't know that it's like running a marathon. Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed."

Prince Harry added: "She was still breastfeeding at the time."

Markle said that she was not expecting her response to Bradbury's question to capture the attention of people the way it did.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie during their 2019 tour in South Africa. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

"I didn't realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world, because I said, well, 'Thanks — people haven't really asked me if I'm OK.' I didn't think about that answer. I just answered honestly because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, because there was no presentation — it was just, 'Here's where I am, I'm a mom who is with a 4-and-a-half-month-old baby, and we are tired,'" Markle said.

The duchess told the "Teenager Therapy" hosts: "Today I'm doing really well, so thank you for asking. The past few months have been layered for everyone. We certainly can't complain, we are fortunate, we all have our health, we have roofs over our heads."

In the interview, the couple also discussed the importance of speaking openly about mental health, how they stay calm in situations that may be nerve-wracking, and how they cope with hardships.

Listen to the full podcast episode with Markle and Harry on the latest episode of "Teenager Therapy."

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment. Representatives for "Teenager Therapy" did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

