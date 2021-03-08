Meghan Markle says members of the royal family had 'concerns and conversations' about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born

Meghan Markle. CBS

Meghan Markle told Oprah that some royals had "concerns and conversations" about Archie's skin tone.

She didn't reveal which royals expressed concerns, saying it would be "very damaging to them."

The royal family didn't want Archie to be a prince or to have any security, Markle said.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle said that some members of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about how dark Archie's skin would be when he was born.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said in the interview, which aired Sunday on CBS.

Winfrey appeared stunned.

"What?" she said. "Who is having that conversation with you? What?"

Markle said royal family members expressed concerns to Prince Harry about "what that would mean or look like" if their future baby had dark skin, but did not name which royals expressed the concerns.

"I think that would be very damaging to them," she said.

Prince Harry. CBS

Later in the interview, Harry told Winfrey that he wasn't comfortable sharing what was said about Archie's skin tone.

"That conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

He also said that it was one of many indications that navigating their relationship with the palace wouldn't be easy.

"That was right at the beginning, when she wasn't going to get security, when member of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting because there's not enough money to pay for her, and all that sort of stuff," he said. "There were some real, obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard."

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

