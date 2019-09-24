Meghan Markle shakes up royal tradition with casual denim look in South Africa

AOL.com Editors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second day of the royal tour of Africa has kicked off with a few breaks to royal protocol -- a major PDA moment that sent royal fans swooning, and a very casual (albeit stylish!) denim look that the duchess wore to Monwabisi Beach. 

To meet with the NGO's Waves for Change organization, which brings surfing to communities "impacted by violence," the Duchess of Sussex dressed for the occasion in a $118 Madewell denim jacket, a white button-down, Mother Denim jeans and Brother Vellies Huaraches flats (we found a lace-up version on sale!). She paired the casual look with a $70 canvas tote, also by Madewell

Shop: Madewell's best-selling Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $118

While the look was far from standard for a royal, the effortless outfit was perfect for a day in the sand to participate in wellness discussions with Waves for Change -- even royal fans agree! 

Following their visit to Monwabisi Beach, the duke and duchess split up for solo engagements before meeting up again at Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap neighborhood, the oldest mosque in South Africa! 

See more of the couple's tour in the video above. 