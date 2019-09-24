Meghan Markle shakes up royal tradition with casual denim look in South Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second day of the royal tour of Africa has kicked off with a few breaks to royal protocol -- a major PDA moment that sent royal fans swooning, and a very casual (albeit stylish!) denim look that the duchess wore to Monwabisi Beach.

To meet with the NGO's Waves for Change organization, which brings surfing to communities "impacted by violence," the Duchess of Sussex dressed for the occasion in a $118 Madewell denim jacket, a white button-down, Mother Denim jeans and Brother Vellies Huaraches flats (we found a lace-up version on sale!). She paired the casual look with a $70 canvas tote, also by Madewell.

Shop: Madewell's best-selling Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $118

While the look was far from standard for a royal, the effortless outfit was perfect for a day in the sand to participate in wellness discussions with Waves for Change -- even royal fans agree!

Meghan is the Queen of the casual look 💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/58NNkhkiVS — ⭐️ Just Juliette ⭐️ 🇫🇷🇮🇩💃🏽🐼 (@RoyalDetective8) September 24, 2019

They´ve arrived for day 2!! LOVE Meghan´s casual outfit for today!!😍 #SussexRoyalTourhttps://t.co/vspW9KBg3c — Royal Eve (@_RoyalEve_) September 24, 2019

Even in a denim jacket Meghan is glowing 💙 #SussexRoyalTourpic.twitter.com/HKjpqYOUHt — 𝓐𝓰𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓮 🌺 (@MarkleNetwork) September 24, 2019

Following their visit to Monwabisi Beach, the duke and duchess split up for solo engagements before meeting up again at Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap neighborhood, the oldest mosque in South Africa!

