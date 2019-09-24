Meghan Markle shares 'Cinderella moment' with teenager in South Africa: Watch!

"Cinderella moment!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their royal tour of South Africa on Tuesday evening as they attended an event at the british High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town.

During a discussion that Meghan was having with young Point of Light recipients Jade Bothma and Hunter Mitchell, Harry came over to greet them and, when she turned to say hello, Jade's shoe got stuck in the grass and fell off her foot.

Meghan and Harry both leaned down to help her, and Meghan declared it a "Cinderella moment," which was caught on video by an onlooker.

At the reception held in celebration of young people, which capped off another busy day of engagements during their second day in South Africa, the duchess donned her third ensemble of the day. For the second time this trip, her dress -- this one a striped maxi by Martin Grant -- was recycled from a past appearance. She had previously worn the dress in October 2018 during an event on Bondi Beach in Australia.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained the significance behind the dress.

"This was one that we had seen her wear in Australia on her first overseas tour," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We've seen her recycle a couple items of clothing, but this dress was significant because she stepped out in it just days after announcing her pregnancy, which I think has led to some speculation that 'Could we be hearing imminent news of another royal baby?'"

"Well, it might be a little premature for that," she added. "I can tell you, having seen Meghan very up close today that she looks incredibly trimmed, she looks incredibly fit and she is absolutely glowing! She is really happy to be here in South Africa and she looks absolutely beautiful."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tour of Africa will total 10 days and include visits to four different countries. They brought their son, Archie Harrison, 4 months, with them.