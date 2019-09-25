Meghan Markle shares emotional group hug with young women in Cape Town: 'You guys are going to make me cry'

Group hug!

Meghan Markle took her first solo outing on Wednesday, the third day of her 10-day royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison, going to the office of charity mothers2mothers in Cape Town.

After entering the offices, she heard about its mission of preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission and donated two large bags of "loved but outgrown" clothes that once belonged to her 4-month-old son and some of her friends' kids.

"It’s so important we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that you’re all in this together with each other," she told mother2mother employees. "So we just wanted to share some things from our home to each of yours."

Once she left the charity, the Duchess of Sussex was given gifts and flowers by a group of several young people who she hugged individually before suggesting they all have an impromptu group hug.

"How about we do a group hug?" she reportedly said.

The adorable moment was caught by photographers on-site, and Catherine Arvul, 23, who was one of the people involved in the hug, told Town & Country that she gushed to Meghan that she was "such an inspiration" for her.

"Thank you so much," Arvul says that Meghan replied. "You guys are going to make me cry."

Getty Images

The moment came one day after the former "Suits" actress shared a "Cinderella moment" with another young woman.