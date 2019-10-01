Meghan Markle stuns in Banana Republic trench dress while on royal tour

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Meghan Markle stepped out solo Tuesday morning on the second to last day of the royals' South African tour.

Sans Prince Harry and baby Archie, the 38-year-old duchess participated in a roundtable discussion with Association of Commonwealth Universities; Meghan is patron of the association. During here visit, she also gave a speech about gender equality when it comes to education, and, according to People, "announced a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities and four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries."

For the occasion, Meghan wore a belted trench coat-inspired dress from Banana Republic and a pair of Stuart Weitzman suede heels (shop a similar heel here). The duchess looked radiant as ever as she kept the rest of her look neutral, wearing minimal jewelry and wearing her hair in down in loose waves.

Meghan's Double-Breasted Trench Dress from Banana Republic is the perfect transitional piece and retails for only $139. While the nude hue that she wore is no longer available, a white version of her exact dress is still in stock!

Shop: Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress, $139

The very wearable look comes just one day after Meghan stepped out in an Aritzia dress and Everlane shoes while visiting Victoria Yards.

The royal tour may be coming to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 2, but we can't wait to see what the mother-of-one wears to cap off her trip.

