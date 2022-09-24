Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, report says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exit a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle put an ultimatum on her relationship with Prince Harry, according to a new report.

Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to The Times of London.

A source told the outlet that Harry was "freaking out" about the situation.

Meghan Markle told Prince Harry that she would end their relationship if he didn't publicly confirm they were a couple, according to the Times of London.

In a new report by the Times' Valentine Low, two anonymous sources said that Meghan gave Harry an ultimatum regarding their relationship, causing him to panic.

"She was saying, 'If you don't put out a statement confirming I'm your girlfriend, I'm going to break up with you," one source told the Times.

Another source told the outlet that Harry was "freaking out, saying, 'She's going to dump me.'"

Low reports that Harry contacted Jason Knauf, the communications secretary for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry at the time. Harry reportedly told Knauf to release a statement confirming his relationship with Meghan and to condemn the racist treatment she received from British tabloids.

According to the report, Meghan told Harry's staff that she knew "how the palace worked," adding, "you don't care about the girlfriend."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Harry's staff knew that Meghan was different from other royal girlfriends. She had her own opinions and would let people know what they were. In the spring of 2017, more than six months before the couple were engaged, she told one of Harry's advisers: 'I think we both know I'm going to be one of your bosses soon,'" The Times reports.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Low also reported in March 2021 that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two senior members of Buckingham Palace staff when she was a working member of the royal family. The Times referenced an email Knauf sent to William's former private secretary, in which he reportedly voiced concern "that nothing will be done."

The report was published just days before Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

According to the royal biography "Finding Freedom," some of Meghan's former staff members retracted their claims that the duchess bullied them, Insider's Mikhaila Friel reported in September 2021.

