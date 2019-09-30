Meghan Markle wears the chicest Everlane slingbacks while on royal tour

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Another day, another chic outfit worn by Meghan Markle!

Currently, Meghan, Prince Harry and almost-5-month-old baby Archie are on a 10-day royal tour of Africa meeting local communities and select African charities, and on Monday, the duchess visited Johannesburg.

According to the Sussex Royal Instagram, "While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level."





In the sweet post, Meghan can be seen engaging with children and learning more about a local denim designer.

Unsurprisingly, the duchess looked beautiful in a navy blue shirt dress from Aritzia and a pair of Everlane's The Editor Slingbacks. The stylish red suede shoes have just shot to the top of our fall shoe wish list, thanks to the fun color (Meghan wore the shade 'Persimmon') and the elevated take on typical flats.

Everlane The Editor Slingback, $155

Plus, unlike Meghan's go-to pair of Manolo Blahnik heels that cost over $600, these Everlane flats will only set you back $155.

Shop all of the different colored slingbacks below and add your favorite pair to your shopping cart before they sell out!

