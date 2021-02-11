Duchess of Sussex wins privacy claim against Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has won her privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday after a High Court judge ruled that the publication of a “personal and private” letter to her father was unlawful.

But Mr Justice Warby dismissed her bid to avoid a trial on the copyright aspect of the case, meaning that she still faces the prospect of a potentially damaging High Court clash.

The former actress successfully applied for a summary judgment, a legal step that will now see the privacy aspect of the case resolved in her favour without witness testimony.

Mr Justice Warby, who heard the application over two days at the High Court last month, said: “The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private.

“Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial.

“The Court is persuaded, however, that there should be a trial limited to issues relating to the ownership of copyright.”

The Duchess sued Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy and copyright relating to the publication of five articles featuring extracts of a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle - two on MailOnline and three in the Mail on Sunday - in February 2019.

The trial had been due to take place last month but was postponed until the autumn after an application by the Duchess on confidential grounds.

An Associated spokesperson said: "We are very surprised by today’s summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial.

"We are carefully considering the judgment’s contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal."

Antony White QC, for Associated had argued that the letter the Duchess was sent with the full knowledge that it was likely to be made public.

He argued that it was intended for use as part of a media strategy to enhance her image, which was why, when drafting it, she had consulted members of the Kensington Palace communications team.

There was “no other good reason” to discuss its contents with the Kensington Palace communications team, he told the judge.

But the Duchess accused Associated of a “triple barrelled” breach of her rights, for publishing extracts of the “private” letter, sent in August 2018.

Her legal team described the letter as “a message of peace,” a desperate plea, begging him to stop talking to the press.

Mr Markle, 76, described it in rather different terms, revealing in his witness statement that the critical five-page missive “signalled the end” of their relationship.