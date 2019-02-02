Meghan Markle wrote uplifting notes on bananas bound for sex workers in need

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is giving back to the community and adding her own personal touch along the way.

On Friday, she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited the One25 organization in Bristol, which works to "reach out to women trapped in or vulnerable to street sex-work, supporting them to break free and build new lives away from violence, poverty and addiction."

During the unplanned visit, the Duchess helped volunteers pack bags of food for women in need. As they went about the work, she spontaneously decided to leave an uplifting, handwritten note in each package.

"Do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea," she can be heard asking in a video shared by reporter Omid Scobie. She then proceeded to write empowering affirmations on the skins of bananas.

During their visit Meghan asked for a sharpie to write messages of affirmation on items of food that will tonight be handed out to women by @One25Charity’s mobile van service. She was inspired by a cafeteria manager at a school in Virginia who had done the same last year. pic.twitter.com/AZwuhSKTzA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 1, 2019

The Duchess explained she was inspired to write messages like "You are loved," "You are strong," "You are special," and "You are brave" on the bananas after seeing someone do a similar project in the United States.

"I saw this project that someone had started somewhere in the States, this school lunch program, where on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered," she explained to volunteers at the One25 organization, noting how she thought the small gesture was lovely.

The Duchess appeared to be really enjoying her time at One25, even joking that she's "in charge of the banana messaging."

While packing lunches for @One25Charity‘s outreach service, The Duchess of Sussex had an idea to write positive messages on banana skins... pic.twitter.com/Fwm6arfc25 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

Meghan and Harry also met with many of the people who work to make One25 successful, and One25 CEO Anna Smith told BAZAAR.com how grateful she was for the visit.