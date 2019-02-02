Meghan Markle wrote uplifting notes on bananas bound for sex workers in need

Nicole Gallucci

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is giving back to the community and adding her own personal touch along the way.

On Friday, she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited the One25 organization in Bristol, which works to "reach out to women trapped in or vulnerable to street sex-work, supporting them to break free and build new lives away from violence, poverty and addiction."

During the unplanned visit, the Duchess helped volunteers pack bags of food for women in need. As they went about the work, she spontaneously decided to leave an uplifting, handwritten note in each package. 

"Do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea," she can be heard asking in a video shared by reporter Omid Scobie. She then proceeded to write empowering affirmations on the skins of bananas.

The Duchess explained she was inspired to write messages like "You are loved," "You are strong,"  "You are special," and "You are brave" on the bananas after seeing someone do a similar project in the United States.

Handwritten message on fruit by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Messages written on bananas by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at One25 charity in Bristol.

Image: TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

"I saw this project that someone had started somewhere in the States, this school lunch program, where on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered," she explained to volunteers at the One25 organization, noting how she thought the small gesture was lovely.

The Duchess appeared to be really enjoying her time at One25, even joking that she's "in charge of the banana messaging."

Meghan and Harry also met with many of the people who work to make One25 successful, and One25 CEO Anna Smith told BAZAAR.com how grateful she was for the visit.

"That really touched me—and I’m not even a royalist," Smith said about Meghan's banana notes. "She was just watching the food being packed up and suddenly decided she wanted to write these beautiful messages on every banana they had there."

"She had clearly listened and heard what we are all about — that we don't judge, we simply offer the service and unconditional love. She totally got it."

