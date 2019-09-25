Meghan Markle's 24K gold plated earrings are not as expensive as you think

Meghan Markle is continuing to step out looking like the royal she is during her and Prince Harry's South Africa tour.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest outing came when she visited the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. For the occasion, she stepped out in a simple black jumpsuit by Everlane and styled it up with gold statement earrings.

Her 24-karat gold plated brass earrings are handmade by Gas Bijoux. The stunning accessories feature a butterfly fastening, a rounded shape and hand-hammered discs on a delicate chain. And while we'd expect her earrings to cost upwards of a thousand dollars, they actually retail for just $218. Not too shabby given the handmade design and quality!

Whether you have a special event coming up or just want to treat yourself to something nice, shop Meghan's earrings below!

GAS BIJOUX Onde Lucky earrings, $218

See how Meghan styled her full look below: