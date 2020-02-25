Meghan Markle's eye-catching flats are on sale for 30% off right now

The Duchess of Sussex usually pulls out all of the style stops when she embarks on a royal tour, and her trip to South Africa in September 2019 was true to form.

The former Meghan Markle wore a mix of new pieces and old favorites during the tour, and her look during a solo trip to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, South Africa, was one of her most affordable yet.

According to style blog Meghan's Mirror, the duchess opted for a sleek $148 navy shirtdress by Aritzia, but her bold flats by Everlane totally stole the show. Better yet, the striking pair of flats are currently part of the brand's "Choose What You Pay" event that lets you take up to 30% off — bringing the price down to $109!

The Editor Slingback

The Editor Slingback, $155.00, Shop now

The slingback design adds a nice twist to the traditional flat design, while the unique shade of "Persimmon" makes them anything but boring. The duchess has quite an impressive collection of flats in her royal wardrobe and these are perfect for a touch of eye-catching color.

Customers also seem to be fond of the flats, which come in four different shades.

"I love these shoes — classic and versatile, great for both work and the weekends," one reviewer wrote. "They're comfortable to wear all day, and look great with both pants and skirts."

The official Sussex Royal Instagram post shed some light on the duchess's trip to Victoria Yards, where she was able to meet several local merchants and artists.

"The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and 'makers' together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level," the photo's caption reads. "It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley."

