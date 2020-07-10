Meghan Markle's favorite Lululemon leggings are on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In case you missed it, Lululemon is having a massive online sale right now. There are hundreds of products deeply discounted, including men's and women's apparel and accessories. Here at Reviewed, we're big Lululemon fans and we've spent the last few days searching for the best deals to buy during the sale, including the brand's most popular leggings, the Scuba Hoodie people can't stop buying, and now, Meghan Markle's favorite pair of Lululemon Align leggings.

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted multiple times in a pair of sleek black Lululemon Aligns, which typically retail for around $100. She's worn them for all different occasions, from dressing them up while out in New York to keeping it casual on a hike with her family.

Meghan isn't the only one obsessed with Align leggings—they have over 6,800 (!!) reviews on Lululemon's website. "These are hands down the best athletic leggings I own," one woman, who says she even sleeps in her Aligns, raves. "They are super soft, not too thin or thick, and fit perfectly." Many reviewers also said they loved their first pair so much that they bought them in multiple prints, colors, and styles. As a yoga teacher myself, I can attest to just how amazing Align leggings are—I own 12 pairs and they're without a doubt my favorite piece of activewear in my wardrobe. I wear them every single day and they truly are the softest pair of leggings I've ever put on my body.

What makes the Lululemon Align leggings so special (and so soft)? They're made with Lululemon's signature buttery-smooth Nulu fabric, which is sweat-wicking and has four-way stretch so you feel like you aren't even wearing pants. Plus, the high waist and lightweight material (which lies flat against your skin) is flattering on all body types and perfect to wear for both working out and everyday activities.

Currently, both the 21" crop and the full-length 28" versions of the Align leggings are on sale, discounted from their original price of $98. If you want a pair for yourself—and trust us, you do—don't hesitate because they're selling out fast. And if your size or color preference is already sold out? Check back over the weekend (the sale runs through Monday, July 13), as Lululemon says new styles will be marked down every day.

