Meghan Markle's former LA mansion is still looking for a buyer, and the asking price just dropped — here's a look inside

Meghan and Trevor Home 2

Getty Images, The Bienstock Group

Before Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage and declaring a pursuit of financial independence, Meghan Markle already lived like a queen.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in a 2,262 square-foot Los Angeles home with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson, when she wasn't filming "Suits" in the early 2010s.

Now, the property is back on the market for $1.75 million. The asking price has seen a small price cut; it was initially listed this past summer at $1.8 million.

The home, which is in the historic Hancock Park neighborhood of LA, has a colonial style exterior but a renovated, modern interior. The all-white interiors and multiple windows ensure that the home is constantly flooded with natural light, too.

Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group holds the listing. Keep reading for a look inside the home.

Before life as a duchess, Meghan Markle spent her time acting in both Los Angeles and Toronto.

meghan markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

She and her ex-husband rented an LA home from 2011 to 2013 that is now on the market. The colonial-style house is listed for $1.75 million. It has seen a small price cut since being listed in August for $1.8 million.

Markle home exterior

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: Observer, Forbes

The 2,226 square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and plenty of palm trees.

Markle home exterior 3

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

The living area is the first room you'll find when you walk in...

Markle living room

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

... and the open-plan layout means it doubles as a dining room.

Markle dining room

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

Just outside the dining room, you'll find the porch, where you can look out onto the backyard and catch some California rays.

Markle patio

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

The porch looks out on a spacious backyard.

Markle back yard

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

Back inside, you'll find there's not one, but two lounge areas.

Markle lounge area 1

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

Both are accompanied by large windows to allow for lots of natural light.

Markle lounge area

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

If you're not feeling like a formal meal in the dining room, there's a separate breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen.

Markle breakfast area

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

It's hard not to picture the Duchess of Sussex whizzing up one of her favorite green juices in the kitchen.

Markle kitchen

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group, Business Insider

Upstairs, you'll find the first of 4 bedrooms.

Markle bedroom 2

Couresty of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

The master bedroom boasts a luxury en suite with his and hers sinks.

Markle ensuite 1

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

Each room has at least two windows, making the second floor just as bright as the first.

Markle bedroom 1

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

The third bedroom is just slightly larger...

Markle bedroom 3

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom contains its own lounge area, with room to fit a couch, as pictured. The room also comes with a built-in closet.

Markle bedroom lounge

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

The light, geometric finishes make the home feel current.

Markle upstairs bathroom

Courtesy of The Bienstock Group

Source: The Bienstock Group

All in all, we're pretty sure this house is fit for a queen (or, in this case, a duchess).

Markle back yard 2

The Bienstock Group

