Meghan Markle's former LA mansion is still looking for a buyer, and the asking price just dropped — here's a look inside

- The Duchess of Sussex's former California home is now on the market for $1.75 million.
- Meghan Markle rented the home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of LA with her then-husband Trevor Engelson for two years before splitting up in 2013.
- The mansion has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a modern design with colonial roots.
Before Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage and declaring a pursuit of financial independence, Meghan Markle already lived like a queen.
The Duchess of Sussex lived in a 2,262 square-foot Los Angeles home with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson, when she wasn't filming "Suits" in the early 2010s.
Now, the property is back on the market for $1.75 million. The asking price has seen a small price cut; it was initially listed this past summer at $1.8 million.
The home, which is in the historic Hancock Park neighborhood of LA, has a colonial style exterior but a renovated, modern interior. The all-white interiors and multiple windows ensure that the home is constantly flooded with natural light, too.
Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group holds the listing. Keep reading for a look inside the home.
Before life as a duchess, Meghan Markle spent her time acting in both Los Angeles and Toronto.
She and her ex-husband rented an LA home from 2011 to 2013 that is now on the market. The colonial-style house is listed for $1.75 million. It has seen a small price cut since being listed in August for $1.8 million.
The 2,226 square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and plenty of palm trees.
The living area is the first room you'll find when you walk in...
... and the open-plan layout means it doubles as a dining room.
Just outside the dining room, you'll find the porch, where you can look out onto the backyard and catch some California rays.
The porch looks out on a spacious backyard.
Back inside, you'll find there's not one, but two lounge areas.
Both are accompanied by large windows to allow for lots of natural light.
If you're not feeling like a formal meal in the dining room, there's a separate breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen.
It's hard not to picture the Duchess of Sussex whizzing up one of her favorite green juices in the kitchen.
Upstairs, you'll find the first of 4 bedrooms.
The master bedroom boasts a luxury en suite with his and hers sinks.
Each room has at least two windows, making the second floor just as bright as the first.
The third bedroom is just slightly larger...
Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom contains its own lounge area, with room to fit a couch, as pictured. The room also comes with a built-in closet.
The light, geometric finishes make the home feel current.
All in all, we're pretty sure this house is fit for a queen (or, in this case, a duchess).
