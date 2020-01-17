Meghan Markle's former LA mansion is still looking for a buyer, and the asking price just dropped — here's a look inside

Getty Images, The Bienstock Group

Before Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage and declaring a pursuit of financial independence, Meghan Markle already lived like a queen.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in a 2,262 square-foot Los Angeles home with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson, when she wasn't filming "Suits" in the early 2010s.

Now, the property is back on the market for $1.75 million. The asking price has seen a small price cut; it was initially listed this past summer at $1.8 million.

The home, which is in the historic Hancock Park neighborhood of LA, has a colonial style exterior but a renovated, modern interior. The all-white interiors and multiple windows ensure that the home is constantly flooded with natural light, too.

Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group holds the listing. Keep reading for a look inside the home.

Before life as a duchess, Meghan Markle spent her time acting in both Los Angeles and Toronto.

She and her ex-husband rented an LA home from 2011 to 2013 that is now on the market. The colonial-style house is listed for $1.75 million. It has seen a small price cut since being listed in August for $1.8 million.

The 2,226 square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and plenty of palm trees.

The living area is the first room you'll find when you walk in...

... and the open-plan layout means it doubles as a dining room.